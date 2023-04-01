Edmonton Oilers aim to keep soaring against Ducks

Send this page to someone via email

After going 12-2-1 in March, the Edmonton Oilers open up April with a Saturday night home game against the Anaheim Ducks (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).

“We’re all kind of buying in. We knew we had the pieces in the room. We picked up a couple of more pieces in Ek (defenceman Mattias Ekholm) and Boogie (forward Nick Bjugstad). They’ve been huge for us. That’s given the team a little bit more jump,” said defenceman Evan Bouchard.

“I don’t think we’re where we want to be. I think we’re working towards where we want to be,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft. “I think we can develop a level of consistency to our game.”

The Oilers come into the game two points behind Vegas for the Pacific Division lead. The Ducks are 30th in the 32-team NHL.

“They’re still a good team. They still have plenty of guys on there who can score,” said winger Kailer Yamamoto.

Connor McDavid was named the NHL’s First Star for March after racking up 29 points in 15 games. Leon Draisaitl was the Second Star with 28 points.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner was selected as the Rookie of the Month. He went 10-1-1, setting a new team record for wins in a month.

Jack Campbell is expected to start in goal against the Ducks.