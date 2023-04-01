SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Sports

Edmonton Oilers aim to keep soaring against Ducks

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted April 1, 2023 3:30 pm
After going 12-2-1 in March, the Edmonton Oilers open up April with a Saturday night home game against the Anaheim Ducks (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).

“We’re all kind of buying in. We knew we had the pieces in the room. We picked up a couple of more pieces in Ek (defenceman Mattias Ekholm) and Boogie (forward Nick Bjugstad). They’ve been huge for us. That’s given the team a little bit more jump,” said defenceman Evan Bouchard.

Read more: Stuart Skinner shuts the door as Edmonton Oilers stymie Los Angeles Kings 2-0

“I don’t think we’re where we want to be. I think we’re working towards where we want to be,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft. “I think we can develop a level of consistency to our game.”

The Oilers come into the game two points behind Vegas for the Pacific Division lead. The Ducks are 30th in the 32-team NHL.

“They’re still a good team. They still have plenty of guys on there who can score,” said winger Kailer Yamamoto.

Read more: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins racks up 5 points in Edmonton Oilers win over Vegas

Connor McDavid was named the NHL’s First Star for March after racking up 29 points in 15 games. Leon Draisaitl was the Second Star with 28 points.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner was selected as the Rookie of the Month. He went 10-1-1, setting a new team record for wins in a month.

Jack Campbell is expected to start in goal against the Ducks.

Edmonton Oilers in support of NHL Pride Night
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersConnor McDavidLeon Draisaitlanaheim ducksStuart SkinnerJack Campbell
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

