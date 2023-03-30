Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man, 43, arrested after break-ins reported in downtown Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 3:30 pm
A Toronto Police badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of break and enters at businesses in downtown Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said between Jan. 29 and Feb. 23, a man allegedly broke into three separate businesses in the downtown core and stole items.

Read more: 1 suspect arrested, another outstanding after carjacking in Aurora, Ont.: police

Officers said a suspect was identified.

On March 28, officers said 43-year-old Cory Walker, of no fixed address, was arrested in the Avenue Road and Davenport Road area.

He has been charged with three counts of break and enter, two counts of mischief over $5,000 and one count of mischief under $5,000.

Walker appeared in court for a bail heraing on Wednesday, officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeBreak And EnterTPSBreak-insAvenue RoadToronto Break and EntersToronto break-insDavenport Road
