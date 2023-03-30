Man, 43, arrested after break-ins reported in downtown Toronto

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of break and enters at businesses in downtown Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said between Jan. 29 and Feb. 23, a man allegedly broke into three separate businesses in the downtown core and stole items.

Officers said a suspect was identified.

On March 28, officers said 43-year-old Cory Walker, of no fixed address, was arrested in the Avenue Road and Davenport Road area.

He has been charged with three counts of break and enter, two counts of mischief over $5,000 and one count of mischief under $5,000.

Walker appeared in court for a bail heraing on Wednesday, officers said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.