1 suspect arrested, another outstanding after carjacking in Aurora, Ont.: police

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a carjacking in Aurora, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said on March 28 at around 12:50 p.m., officers recieved a report of a carjacking in the Bathurst Street and McClellan Drive area.

Police said a 24-year-old man was driving his 2018 Porsche Cayene southbound on Bathurst Street when he stopped at an intersection.

Officers said he was hit from behind by a black Ford Escape.

“A suspect exited the Escape, approached the Porsche and demanded the victim’s vehicle while threatening him with a firearm,” police allege in a news release.

Officers said hthe victim complied and the suspect drove the Porsche away headed southbound on Bathurst Street while the Ford Escaped followed.

Police said an officer saw the Ford Escape with “fresh damage on it” at a gas station in the Bathurst Street and Bloomingdale Road area in Richmond Hill a short time later.

“The officer investigated the male driver of the vehicle and he was arrested,” police said.

According to police, no one was physically injured as a result of the incident.

Police said 33-year-old Haoxiang Feng from Toronto has been charged with robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Police are seeking an outstanding male suspect who stands five-feet-ten-inches tall and has a slim build.

He was seen wearing black clothing and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.