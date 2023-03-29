Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Humboldt plans to honour fifth anniversary of Broncos collision April 6

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 9:10 pm
Flowers and other items continue to be added to a memorial on centre ice at Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Sask., on Monday, April 9, 2018. The Humboldt Broncos name and logo have officially been trademarked more than three years after the Saskatchewan hockey team’s tragic bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards. View image in full screen
Flowers and other items continue to be added to a memorial on centre ice at Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Sask., on Monday, April 9, 2018. The Humboldt Broncos name and logo have officially been trademarked more than three years after the Saskatchewan hockey team’s tragic bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards. ldr
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

April 6 will be the fifth anniversary of the bus collision of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team that resulted in the death of 16 young hockey players and injured 13.

A bus carrying the team was struck by a semi-truck that went through a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 35 and 335 in April of 2018.

April 6 has been declared as ‘Humboldt Broncos Day’ in the city by Mayor Michael Behiel, as a way to mark the day. The following day, April 7, has been declared Green Shirt Day in Humboldt by Behiel.

The day commemorates the contributions Logan Boulet and his family have made around recognizing and fundraising for organ and tissue donation.

To honour the day of the collision, commemorative videos will be played at the Elgar Petersen Arena and online content will be posted for those around the province for others affected by the tragedy.

Story continues below advertisement

Families of the 2017-18 Humboldt Broncos team are working to prepare the arena event alongside the city. Events will be similar to the year before, recognizing that last year, family consultations had proved a low-key approach to the day would be appreciated.

Read more: Humboldt Broncos bus crash remembered across Saskatchewan, Canada on 4th anniversary of tragedy

“The Elgar Petersen Arena will be open to the public to come and go as they wish to pay their respects and reflect from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 pm. During this time, a compilation of videos will be played on the Jumbotron for those who choose to attend,” said a news release from the city.

Trending Now

Videos from a playlist will be found on the Humboldt Broncos Tribute Page and the city Facebook page.

Around 4:50 p.m., the bells at St. Augustine Church will toll 29 times, marking the time that the tragedy occurred and the individuals on the bus.

A moment of silence will be held to remember those who didn’t walk away.

— with files from the Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor opens up about his journey'
Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor opens up about his journey
Advertisement
More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsHumboldt BroncosHumboldt Broncos CrashHumboldt Broncos MemorialBroncos Memorialhumboldt newsbroncos collision anniversary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers