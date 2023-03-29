Humboldt plans to honour fifth anniversary of Broncos collision April 6

Send this page to someone via email

April 6 will be the fifth anniversary of the bus collision of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team that resulted in the death of 16 young hockey players and injured 13.

A bus carrying the team was struck by a semi-truck that went through a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 35 and 335 in April of 2018.

April 6 has been declared as ‘Humboldt Broncos Day’ in the city by Mayor Michael Behiel, as a way to mark the day. The following day, April 7, has been declared Green Shirt Day in Humboldt by Behiel.

The day commemorates the contributions Logan Boulet and his family have made around recognizing and fundraising for organ and tissue donation.

To honour the day of the collision, commemorative videos will be played at the Elgar Petersen Arena and online content will be posted for those around the province for others affected by the tragedy.

Story continues below advertisement

Families of the 2017-18 Humboldt Broncos team are working to prepare the arena event alongside the city. Events will be similar to the year before, recognizing that last year, family consultations had proved a low-key approach to the day would be appreciated.

“The Elgar Petersen Arena will be open to the public to come and go as they wish to pay their respects and reflect from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 pm. During this time, a compilation of videos will be played on the Jumbotron for those who choose to attend,” said a news release from the city.

Videos from a playlist will be found on the Humboldt Broncos Tribute Page and the city Facebook page.

Around 4:50 p.m., the bells at St. Augustine Church will toll 29 times, marking the time that the tragedy occurred and the individuals on the bus.

A moment of silence will be held to remember those who didn’t walk away.

— with files from the Canadian Press