Humboldt Broncos bus crash remembered across Saskatchewan, Canada on 4th anniversary of tragedy

Send this page to someone via email

A tragic anniversary is being remembered across the province and country on Wednesday, as it’s been four years since the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy took place.

Sixteen people were killed, and another 13 injured when the bus carrying the team was struck by a semi-truck that went through a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 35 and 335 in April of 2018.

The City of Humboldt is holding a hybrid tribute, with videos and online content to honour the team and everyone affected by the tragedy.

This is the first time since the first anniversary of the tragedy that an in-person event is being held to remember what happened that day.

Read more: Player paralyzed in Humboldt Broncos bus crash gets upgrade on spinal device

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s going to be, at our arena, a chance to come and go and pay your respects, view some of the videos of the players, and just to have a quiet moment of reflection,” said Humboldt mayor Michael Behiel.

The mayor adds that after consultations were made with the families, they requested a low-key approach to the day.

Behiel has declared April 6, as 2017-2018 Humboldt Broncos day in the city, and is asking everyone to observe a moment of silence at 4:50 p.m., the approximate time of the accident.

“One way we can describe it is it guarantees the perpetual remembrance of the tragedy and not only that, reflects upon the massive outpouring of support and love that we received, not just from the community or province, but right around the world,” Behiel said.

The following day, April 7, has been declared Green Shirt Day in Humboldt by Behiel. The day commemorates the contributions Logan Boulet and his family have made around recognizing and fundraising for organ and tissue donation.

Broncos player Logan Boulet died as a result of the crash, but the 21-year-old had previously told his family that he wanted to be an organ donor.

Story continues below advertisement

His heart, liver, lungs, kidneys and corneas saved or improved the lives of six people across Canada.

“We have to a marvel to that because it has affected the most massive amount of people joining the organ donation program in the history of Canada,” Behiel stated.

Read more: Boulet family promotes Green Shirt Day in Taber

“It caused the at-home, around-the-table discussion of, ‘What can we do once something happens to further the lives of others,’ and that is truly reflective of the outpouring of love and support we received during that time,” he added.

It is estimated that almost 150,000 Canadians registered as organ donors in the weeks following the Humboldt crash, and Green Shirt Day 2019 inspired another 100,000 or more to take action.

Canadians are encouraged to use the hashtags #GreenShirtDay #LoganBouletEffect and #TogetherStrong in their posts to expand the reach of the initiative.

Find out about how you can participate at greenshirtday.ca/be-inspired.

— with files from Global News’ Rick Zamperin