19 fires sparked in Southern Interior since start of March 2023

A sunny and dry start to spring may be laying the groundwork for another smoky summer.

As of Tuesday afternoon, B.C.’s Southern Interior had seen 19 fires sparked since March got underway, according to the BC Wildfire Service. By Wednesday morning, the tally had risen by at least one more, with a seven-hectare fire breaking out near Merritt.

It was knocked down within hours through a combination of local efforts and those of the BC Wildfire Service.

Fire information officer Taylor Wallace said that it’s typical to see fires this time of year but conditions are currently less than ideal.

“Conditions in the Kamloops Fire Centre are very dry as a result of an elevated drought in the fall and over winter,” Wallace said.

“We see in the valley bottom areas, things are dry, with little to no precipitation this spring.”

What lies ahead, however, is something that Wallace didn’t want to touch on, noting that in early April the BC Wildfire Service is going to release a fulsome prognostication on the season to come and what that means for the volume and severity of this season’s fires.

In the meantime, the BC Wildfire Service is conducting a number of prescribed burns aimed at lessening the fuel load in area forests.

From Vernon to Lytton, these burns are underway.

Wallace also she said that this is the season for open burning and there are no open fire burning restrictions in effect. BC Wildfire would like to remind people to be careful and check with their local government before burning. Firther, anyone lighting a level 3 fire must get a burn registration number.

A number of municipalities are asking people to get ready for the season ahead.

The City of Kelowna, for example, said requests are open for the 2023 FireSmart Community Chipping Program, helping Kelowna homeowners reduce the risk of wildfire impacts on their property.

“As we’re in a spring-cleaning mindset, it’s an important time of year to take action outside your property that will make a real difference in preventing wildfires,” Tara Bergeson, Urban Forestry Supervisor said in a press release.

“Embers travel from forest fires and can pose a greater risk of reaching homes than the fires themselves. Removing hazardous vegetation and woody debris from your property is a key step to reducing risk – especially the area within 10 metres of your home. This helps to protect you, your family, and your neighbourhood.”

This year, the program is open to all Kelowna residents. Residents are asked to visit kelowna.ca/firesmart to find tips and resources to prepare their homes and yard for the fire season.

Also, a chipper truck will be available for free scheduled pickups from May 3 to 31, and residents can reserve their chipping pickup date online now.

Two to three days before a scheduled pick up, be sure to clean up your property and pile any flammable debris at your curb.

Debris will not be picked up if it contains broadleaf trees, roots, dirt, rocks, gravel, grasses, or other non-organic materials, like rope and twine.

The FireSmart Community Chipping Program removed nearly 100 metric tonnes of hazardous material from homes in priority neighbourhoods last year, with an abundance of flammable woody debris including cedar, juniper, mugo pine, and fir, pine and spruce branches.

Find additional information about FireSmart landscaping and how to reduce risks of wildfire impacts on privately owned property in the BC FireSmart Homeowner’s Guide. Printed copies are available at the City of Kelowna Parks Administration Office, at 1359 KLO Road