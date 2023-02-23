Menu

Canada

2 prescribed burns scheduled for South Okanagan next month

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 7:00 pm
A photo showing wildfire crews performing a prescribed burn last fall. View image in full screen
A photo showing wildfire crews performing a prescribed burn last fall. BC Wildfire Service
Two prescribed burns will soon take place in the South Okanagan, near Penticton, B.C.

On Thursday, the BC Wildfire Service said its plans include the Penticton Indian Band, but the burns won’t happen until mid-March, though preparation work could begin as early as Feb. 27.

“The exact timing of the burn will be dependent on local weather and venting conditions,” said BC Wildfire.

“Ignition will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.”

One burn (Ellis Creek) will take place around six kilometres east of Penticton and cover an estimated 95 hectares.

The second burn (Penticton Creek) will take place around eight km northeast of Penticton and cover an estimated 51.5 hectares.

Smoke and flames may be visible from Penticton and surrounding areas, and to travellers along Highways 97, 97C and 3A.

“The purpose of this prescribed burn is to improve public safety through a reduction in fuel loading within the wildland-urban interface,” said BC Wildfire.

“This provides a level of community protection from wildfire and supports the traditional use of fire as a tool to improve the landscape.”

For more information about prescribed burns, visit this website.

OkanaganpentictonBC Wildfiresouth okanaganBC Wildfire ServicePenticton Indian BandPrescribed burnscheduled burn
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

