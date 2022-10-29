BC Wildfire says planned burn near Peachland was successful

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The BC Wildfire Service says a 40-hectare prescribed burn was successfully conducted in the Okanagan this week.

According to the wildfire agency, the burn near Peachland involved Westbank First Nation, the Okanagan Shuswap Resource District and Gorman Brothers Ltd., and was part of a larger, 170-hectare prescribed burn.

Pictured: Site conditions during the prescribed burn yesterday, and conditions on site today. pic.twitter.com/LF11x3hb4t — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) October 28, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

BC Wildfire says the project is intended “to provide community protection, ecosystem restoration and habitat improvement for mule deer winter range and enhancement for Indigenous cultural values in the area.”

For more information about prescribed burning in B.C., visit the provincial government’s website.