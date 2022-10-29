BC Wildfire says planned burn near Peachland was successful

The BC Wildfire Service says a 40-hectare prescribed burn was successfully conducted in the Okanagan this week.
According to the wildfire agency, the burn near Peachland involved Westbank First Nation, the Okanagan Shuswap Resource District and Gorman Brothers Ltd., and was part of a larger, 170-hectare prescribed burn.
BC Wildfire says the project is intended “to provide community protection, ecosystem restoration and habitat improvement for mule deer winter range and enhancement for Indigenous cultural values in the area.”
