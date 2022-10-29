Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

BC Wildfire says planned burn near Peachland was successful

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 29, 2022 5:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Prescribed burn near Peachland called successful'
Prescribed burn near Peachland called successful
The BC Wildfire Service says a 40-hectare prescribed burn was successfully conducted in the Central Okanagan this week.

The BC Wildfire Service says a 40-hectare prescribed burn was successfully conducted in the Okanagan this week.

According to the wildfire agency, the burn near Peachland involved Westbank First Nation, the Okanagan Shuswap Resource District and Gorman Brothers Ltd., and was part of a larger, 170-hectare prescribed burn.

Read more: Expect to see smoke near Apex Mountain Resort as planned burn gets underway

Story continues below advertisement

BC Wildfire says the project is intended “to provide community protection, ecosystem restoration and habitat improvement for mule deer winter range and enhancement for Indigenous cultural values in the area.”

For more information about prescribed burning in B.C., visit the provincial government’s website.

Okanagancentral okanaganBC Wildfire Servicepeachlandwestbank first nationControlled BurnPrescribed burnplanned burnOkanagan prescribed burnOkanagan Shuswap Resource District
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers