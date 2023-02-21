Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

B.C. adds $180 million to natural disaster fund

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2023 3:57 pm
Heavy equipment is used as permanent repairs to the Sumas River dike are seen underway in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Local governments and First Nations in British Columbia are getting more support to prepare for the risk of natural disasters related to climate change. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Heavy equipment is used as permanent repairs to the Sumas River dike are seen underway in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Local governments and First Nations in British Columbia are getting more support to prepare for the risk of natural disasters related to climate change. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Local governments and First Nations in British Columbia are getting more support to prepare for the risk of natural disasters related to climate change.

The Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness says it will add $180 million to support projects that help communities prepare for and mitigate the effects of natural disasters.

Read more: Ottawa gives $870 million in advance payments to B.C. for disaster recovery

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The ministry says the government’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund has previously supported projects that include a dike in Merritt, public cooling infrastructure in Victoria and tsunami evacuation planning in Tofino.

Click to play video: 'Natural disasters cost B.C. economy up to $17B in 2021 says new report'
Natural disasters cost B.C. economy up to $17B in 2021 says new report

It says it will also now provide a one-stop online platform for communities and First Nations to review flood, wildfire, weather and other hazardous events data that had previously been spread over various government websites.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. auditor highlights costs of 2021 disasters, pandemic relief payments

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

The program also includes supports for communities to prepare for the effects of extreme cold and heat.

The government says since 2017, local governments and First Nations have received funds for more than 1,300 projects to prepare for natural disasters and climate-related emergencies.

 

Climate ChangeBritish ColumbiaBC WildfireBC FloodingDisasterNatural DisasterDisaster recoveryclimate adaptationdisaster recovery fundingdisaster recovery fund
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers