Ottawa and B.C. to update public on joint disaster response efforts

The Ottawa and B.C. governments are set to update the public on their collective efforts to respond to natural disasters and prepare for climate change.

Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth will hold a press conference at 12:15 p.m. PT.

Global News will livestream the address on its website and Facebook page.

Blair and Farnworth recently concluded their fifth and final meeting of a joint provincial and federal committee on disaster response and climate resilience.

Both Blair and federal International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan have visited the fire-razed village of Lytton in recent weeks to announce $77 million in rebuilding funds, and assure residents that additional support is on the way.

A second wildfire broke out west of the southern B.C. community last week. Stretching more than 17 square kilometres, the Nohomin Creek blaze has destroyed at least six properties on First Nations land, and forced more than 100 people to evacuate.

The B.C. government has requested about $416 million in federal disaster relief for wildfires. Blair has previously said there are ways to expedite the processing of that request, and a good chunk of funds will likely be allocated to Lytton.

The province, meanwhile, is overhauling its Emergency Program Act. Last month, it revealed its total funding plan — $513 million — for a new climate change strategy, including flood preparation and resilience plans and an expanded role for the BC Wildfire Service.

According to a Federation of Canadian Municipalities and Insurance Bureau of Canada report, avoiding the worst impacts of climate change at the municipal level will cost an estimated $5.3 billion per year.

