Fishing season coming soon for Manitobans, including electronic licences

There are still a few weeks before Manitoba anglers will be able to start the fresh-water fishing season, but the province says licensing in 2023 will be easier than it’s ever been.

Natural resources minister Greg Nesbitt announced Wednesday that new angling licences can be purchased online and at vendors beginning on Saturday, with annual licences becoming valid May 1. One-day angling licences will also be valid for specific dates.

The province said starting this year, anglers can carry licences on their electronic devices, although hard copies remain an option. Licences are required if you want to fish in the province, unless you’re exempt or are fishing in a federal park.

Seniors, active military members and veterans who live in the province don’t need a licence to fish, but they must show ID with proof of age and Manitoba residency.

“As new regulations come into effect, anglers will be able to experience a whole new fishing adventure,” said Nesbitt in a statement.

“It’s exciting to be able to catch species such as northern pike and smallmouth bass during a time that has traditionally been closed.

“The Manitoba government encourages everyone to explore the province’s world-class fisheries.”

Nesbitt said the walleye season will pause on Monday, before reopening May 13 in the province’s southern division — excluding Lake Winnipeg. It will reopen in most other regions May 20.

Some areas, however, including the Red River between Lockport and Lake Winnipeg, and Dauphin Lake and its tributaries, will be closed all spring to protect stock.

More details on fishing regulations are available in the 2023 Manitoba Anglers’ Guide, which you can find online or in stores that sell angling licences.

Licences and requirements can be found on the province’s licencing website.