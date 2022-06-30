Province commits $1M in support of Manitoba fish and wildlife

Send this page to someone via email

The province is putting $1 million toward a number of projects aiming to protect Manitoba’s fish and wildlife.

“The Manitoba government is committed to the sustainable use and proactive management of our fish and wildlife populations and habitat,” said Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt.

“This significant investment will support projects that will benefit anglers, hunters and trappers while protecting Manitoba’s fish and wildlife populations.”

A total of 35 projects will receive funds from the Fish and Wildlife Enhancement Fund (FWEF), which supports habitat conservation and fish and wildlife sustainability.

Non-profit groups and other organizations spearheading fish and wildlife research, and population enhancement are eligible for funds, along with hunter, angler and trapper education and protection initiatives.

“The Fish and Wildlife Enhancement Fund will provide long-term funding to support fish and wildlife initiatives and our time-honored outdoor traditions,” said Carly Deacon, managing director for the Manitoba Wildlife Federation.

“We thank all hunters, anglers, trappers and the government of Manitoba for their investments in this essential fund and for giving organizations in Manitoba (large and small), the ability to deliver essential conservation projects, programming, education and research that will benefit Manitobans and the sustainability of our fish and wildlife resources.”

