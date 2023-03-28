Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Airbnb: 79 per cent of Quebec rentals in February not certified, housing group says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2023 3:20 pm
In this photo illustration, the Airbnb app seen displayed on View image in full screen
In this photo illustration, the Airbnb app seen displayed on a smartphone screen with the Airbnb website displayed on a laptop in the background. Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A report by a Montreal tenants’ rights association says 79 per cent of the roughly 30,000 units in Quebec that were available for rent in February on Airbnb were not certified by the province.

The Coalition of Housing Committees and Tenants Associations of Quebec says Airbnb has contributed to the housing shortage because the platform takes units off the long-term rental market.

Read more: Quebec’s social housing stock is crumbling as repair costs rise, tenant group says

The group says that in some regions of the province, the number of February listings without registration numbers rose compared to the prior month.

Cédric Dussault, a co-spokesperson for the group, says vacancy rates in most regions of Quebec would be at three per cent or higher if the units on Airbnb were put on the long-term rental market.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Quebec’s tourism minister meets with Airbnb officials after Old Montreal fire

The short-term rental company said last week it would remove all Quebec listings without permits, eight days after a fatal fire destroyed an Old Montreal building that housed illegal rentals.

Trending Now

As of Tuesday, the San Francisco-based housing marketplace still hosted Quebec listings without permit numbers issued by the province.

Read more: Airbnb to pull listings that don’t have proper permits in Quebec

More on Lifestyle
Airbnbshort-term rentalsOld Montreal firequebec housing crisisQuebec tenantsQuebec rental stockQuebec rental units
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers