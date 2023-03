See more sharing options

Short-term rental company Airbnb says it will pull listings that don’t have a proper permit from the Quebec government.

The San Francisco-based company made the announcement eight days after a fatal fire destroyed an Old Montreal building that housed illegal rentals.

Four bodies have so far been pulled from the rubble and three people remain missing.

More coming.