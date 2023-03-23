Quebec’s tourism minister meets with Airbnb officials after Old Montreal fire

Send this page to someone via email

Tourism minister Caroline Proulx says she’s unequivocal in her decision, saying Airbnb will have to comply with new regulation she’s planning to introduce.

Proulx says she wants online rental platforms to force people to display their registration number on the listing.

“As fast as possible,” she told reporters Thursday, ahead of her meeting with Airbnb officials.

Proulx met with Airbnb in response to renewed calls to clamp down on illegal tourist accommodations.

It was prompted by the deadly fire that engulfed a property officials say was hosting illegal Airbnbs in Old Montreal.

According to the law, short-term rentals need to be registered with the province’s Corporation de L’industrie Touristique de Quebec (CITQ).

Story continues below advertisement

But it’s not mandatory for that number to be included in the listing.

Inside Airbnb, an advocacy group, reports that more than 92 per cent of the platform’s listings in Montreal are illegal.

“This is why today, Mme. Proulx has a chance to say to Airbnb that the party is done,” said Manon Massé, Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson.

The Parti Québécois is calling on Quebec to carry out inspections.

“The minister of tourism — and I used to be the minister of tourism — has the power to hire people doing inquiries, going to the address. You’re illegal? This is what you have to pay and you close the place and this is a notice that you’re going to have on your door,” said MNA Pascal Bérubé.

Prof. David Wachsmuth of McGill University’s School of Urban Planning says forcing Airbnb listings to display their registration is an important step.

“Ninety-nine per cent of the job is to get Airbnb to kick off all the listings that aren’t registered,” Prof. Wachsmuth said. “Everything after that would be a bonus.”

Vancouver and Toronto have seen significant success on that front.

Story continues below advertisement

Both cities have made it a condition for Airbnb to operate.

Global News contacted Airbnb for comment but didn’t hear back by deadline.