Cambridge woman injured, man charged with attempted murder

A 49-year-old man from Cambridge is facing attempted murder charges following an incident in Cambridge over the weekend.
Officers answered a disturbance call at a home in the Saginaw Parkway area of the city on Sunday at around 3:30 a.m.
Police say they found a 50-year-old woman suffering from unspecified injuries.
They say she was taken to an out-of-region hospital by Waterloo paramedics to be treated.
The man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.
Police say the victim and the man know each other but did not specify the relationship.
