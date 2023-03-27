Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Cambridge woman injured, man charged with attempted murder

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 10:29 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo of emergency lights. File / Getty
A 49-year-old man from Cambridge is facing attempted murder charges following an incident in Cambridge over the weekend.

Officers answered a disturbance call at a home in the Saginaw Parkway area of the city on Sunday at around 3:30 a.m.

Read more: Man facing 352 charges for allegedly posing as crane engineer in Waterloo Region

Police say they found a 50-year-old woman suffering from unspecified injuries.

They say she was taken to an out-of-region hospital by Waterloo paramedics to be treated.

Read more: Kitchener man arrested after local politician receives death threats: police

The man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

Police say the victim and the man know each other but did not specify the relationship.

