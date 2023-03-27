Cambridge woman injured, man charged with attempted murder

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 49-year-old man from Cambridge is facing attempted murder charges following an incident in Cambridge over the weekend.

Officers answered a disturbance call at a home in the Saginaw Parkway area of the city on Sunday at around 3:30 a.m.

Read more: Man facing 352 charges for allegedly posing as crane engineer in Waterloo Region

Police say they found a 50-year-old woman suffering from unspecified injuries.

They say she was taken to an out-of-region hospital by Waterloo paramedics to be treated.

The man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the victim and the man know each other but did not specify the relationship.