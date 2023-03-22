Kitchener man arrested after local politician receives death threats: police

For the second time in as many months, Waterloo regional police say they have made an arrest after threats were made against a local politician.
According to a release, police were contacted after a local elected official received threatening online messages on March 12.
Police did not provide the name of the victim nor did they specify what level of government was involved.
A day later, investigators arrested a 33-year-old man from Kitchener and charged him with uttering threats to cause death and criminal harassment involving threatening conduct.
Police say the man was held in custody while awaiting a bail hearing.
In early February, police announced that a 44-year-old man from Woolwich had been arrested in connection to a similar situation.
Police did not provide a name of the individual in question but Kitchener-Conestoga MP Tim Louis later announced that he was the victim in that case.
“On February 2, my office contacted the Waterloo Regional Police Service regarding death threats I received,” the statement read in part.
The Liberal MP said he would not be making any further comment about the incident since the matter is before the courts.
- U.K. man gets life sentence after drunkenly telling police ‘what happened’ at murder scene
- Carson Briere charged with shoving woman’s wheelchair down stairs
- Buster Murdaugh denies involvement in death of teen found near family home
- Heightened police presence at Bradford, Ont. high school to continue as officers investigate threat
Comments