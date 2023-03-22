Menu

Crime
Headline link
Crime

Kitchener man arrested after local politician receives death threats: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 10:13 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
For the second time in as many months, Waterloo regional police say they have made an arrest after threats were made against a local politician.

According to a release, police were contacted after a local elected official received threatening online messages on March 12.

Read more: Woolwich man arrested after threats made against Waterloo Region MP Tim Louis

Police did not provide the name of the victim nor did they specify what level of government was involved.

A day later, investigators arrested a 33-year-old man from Kitchener and charged him with uttering threats to cause death and criminal harassment involving threatening conduct.

Police say the man was held in custody while awaiting a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

In early February, police announced that a 44-year-old man from Woolwich had been arrested in connection to a similar situation.

Police did not provide a name of the individual in question but Kitchener-Conestoga MP Tim Louis later announced that he was the victim in that case.

“On February 2, my office contacted the Waterloo Regional Police Service regarding death threats I received,” the statement read in part.

The Liberal MP said he would not be making any further comment about the incident since the matter is before the courts.

