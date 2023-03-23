Menu

Canada

Man facing 352 charges for allegedly posing as crane engineer in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 3:49 pm
A construction crane hovers over a structure.
A man who allegedly conducted crane safety inspections in Waterloo Region while posing as a licenced engineer is facing hundreds of charges, according to the body which governs professional engineers in Ontario.

The Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) say they laid 352 charges against Jay Lawrence Harding on Monday for using a forged seal and the title of a licensed professional engineer.

Read more: Suspect sought after Oxford County driver reports being stopped by fake cop: OPP

A release from the PEO says that Harding is alleged to have conducted “at least 80 “inspections” and “non-destructive tests” of cranes and lifting devices in the Region of Waterloo in 2021.”

The release notes that he conducted the tests under the name AJ Hoist Inspections, a name which he incorporated after moving to New Brunswick in 2022.

“PEO believes that Mr. Harding may have falsely represented himself as a professional engineer in respect of crane and lifting device inspections for other entities, posing a broader risk to public safety,” it went on to say.

Read more: 2 men arrested after allegedly impersonating officers: Toronto police

The governing body for engineers is also looking to get in touch with anyone who has been in contact with or used the services of a person possessing certification bearing the following nams: “J.L. Harding”, “J. Harding”, “Jay Harding”, “AJ Ontario Hoist Inspections”, or AJ Hoist Inspections.”

None of the allegations against Harding have been proved in court.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeOntario. NewsCambridge crimeOntario crimeimpersonationImpersonatingFake engineer OntarioJay Lawrence HardingJay Lawrence Harding chargesMan impersonates crane inspector
