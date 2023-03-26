Blair Morgan wins 30k Around the Bay Road Race

Send this page to someone via email

Under a blanket of sunshine, more than six thousand people participated in the 129th Around the Bay Road Race in Hamilton and Burlington Sunday.

Ottawa’s Blair Morgan won the prestigious 30-km event in a time of 1:37:46. Sasha Gollish of Toronto was the top woman in the 30k, finishing in a time of 1:48:03.

The winner of the men’s 5k event was Aaron De Jong of Mississauga in 15:56 while Etobicoke’s Brittany Morgan was the top woman in the five-kilometre race after crossing the finish line at 17:33.

30k top 3 men: 1. Blair Morgan – 1:37:46

2. Eric Bang – 1:40:40

3. Romain Carette – 1:41:42 30k top 3 women: 1. Sasha Gollish – 1:48:03

2. Rachel Hannah – 1:50:41

3. Teagan Robertson – 1:58:11#atb2023 pic.twitter.com/zxGuzNm0iq — Bay Race 30k (@bayracerun) March 26, 2023

5k top 3 male: 1. Aaron DeJong – 15:56

2. Sam Richter – 15:59

3. Caleb Beland – 16:02 5k top 3 female: 1. Brittany Moran – 17:33

2. Carley Somerset – 18:26

3. Jessica Kellar – 18:49#atb2023 — Bay Race 30k (@bayracerun) March 26, 2023

Sunday’s race marked the final time, at least for the next few years, that the race will end inside FirstOntario Centre in downtown Hamilton.

The finish line for next year’s event will be at Tim Hortons Field, which will force organizers of North America’s oldest road race to alter the traditional race course.