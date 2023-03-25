Menu

Part of southern Ontario under wind warning with gusts of up to 100 km/h expected

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 25, 2023 4:07 pm
Click to play video: 'A look at Ontario’s 2023 spring forecast'
A look at Ontario’s 2023 spring forecast
WATCH ABOVE: Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell details what Ontarians can expect weather-wise this spring.
Part of southern Ontario is under a wind warning with gusts of up to 100 km/h expected.

Environment Canada issued the warning stretching from Windsor to the Hamilton and Niagara areas.

The weather agency is warning of strong southwesterly winds gusting to 90 or 100 km/h, developing Saturday afternoon and continuing into the evening before easing.

Read more: Spring 2023 forecast: What to expect weather-wise in southern Ontario

“There is also the risk of a brief thunderstorm late this afternoon, particularly over the Niagara peninsula. Isolated wind gusts greater than 100 km/h will be possible with any thunderstorm,” the weather agency said.

Environment Canada said that loose objects may be tossed, tree branches could break, and power outages could occur.

The Toronto area is not under a wind warning, but Environment Canada has placed the GTA under a special weather statement with wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h expected Saturday.

OntarioEnvironment CanadaTorontoWeatherToronto weatherOntario weatherSouthern OntarioWind WarningHamilton weatherSouthern Ontario weatherSouthern Ontario Wind Warning
