St. Catharines man charged in alleged robbery outside London’s Cherryhill Village Mall

A 26-year-old St. Catharines, Ont., man is facing multiple charges including assault with intent to steal following an alleged robbery outside of Cherryhill Village Mall on Thursday evening, police said.

A robbery was reported in the parking lot of the Oxford Street West mall around 6:45 p.m., with the caller telling police that a man was armed with a knife and was demanding items from another man, police said.

Police obtained a description, and say a man was taken into custody a short distance away on Oxford Street West.

The 26-year-old man is charged with assault with intent to steal, disguise with intent, and breaching probation, police said.

The alleged victim in the incident was not located, police said. Those with information are asked to contact police.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.