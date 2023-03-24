Menu

Fire

Fire in north London sends woman to hospital with critical injuries, police say

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 9:26 am
London, Ont., fire crews responded to a working fire at 571 Adelaide St. at 1:23 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 24, 2023. View image in full screen
London, Ont., fire crews responded to a working fire at 571 Adelaide St. at 1:23 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 24, 2023. via London Fire Department / Twitter
A woman was sent to hospital with critical injuries after a fire early Friday in north London, Ont.

The fire at a multi-unit apartment complex at 571 Adelaide St. N. was reported Friday at 1:23 a.m.

According to police, a woman was found in the home and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In an update posted to twitter around 9 a.m., London Fire Department said the damage is estimated at $75,000 and one cat died.

While the cause of the fire still remains unknown, officials said that fire inspectors are at the scene. Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

Const. Sandasha Bough told Global News that traffic in the area should not be impacted.

“I don’t believe roads were closed at any time over the course of the evening. However, we will remain on scene while the investigation continues,” she said.

The investigation has also been reassigned to the London police street crime unit.

London OntarioHouse FireLdnontLondon Police ServiceLondon Fire Departmentcritical injuriesnorth londonAdelaide Street North
