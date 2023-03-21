Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Cooking identified as possible cause of $1M fire in Aylmer, Ont.

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted March 21, 2023 12:17 pm
Early on in the fire at 50 Talbot St. E in Aylmer, Ont., March 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Early on in the fire at 50 Talbot St. E in Aylmer, Ont., March 20, 2023. Courtesy: Aylmer Police Department via Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The official cause of a large fire at a building in downtown Aylmer, Ont., Monday night remains under investigation, with fire officials estimating the blaze caused roughly $1 million in damage, but luckily no injuries.

Fire crews responded to the scene at 50 Talbot St. E., around 8:20 p.m. and arrived to find the building fully involved with heavy smoke and flames, said the town’s fire chief, who added that departments from Central Elgin, Malahide and St. Thomas assisted at the scene.

“We did have a roof structure collapse, which was the steel roof that we’re working with right now. We had to bring in heavy equipment this morning to remove that steel so we could access the hot spots,” said Todd McKone, who is also Aylmer’s emergency services director.

Read more: London, Ont. man facing arson charge after weekend fire on Adelaide Street

Story continues below advertisement

Social media posts from Aylmer police show crews remained at the scene into the early morning hours trying to extinguish the blaze.

McKone says the fire is not believed to be suspicious, and investigators are concentrating their efforts on cooking that had been taking place in the apartment at the time. The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal had been contacted, but will not be attending the scene, he said.

“No injuries at all, I’m happy to report that, from residents or the crews that we had,” he said. “We had 50 firefighters on scene at the peak, so that’s a lot to keep track of.”

12
The front of 50 Talbot St. E in Aylmer, Ont. on March 21, 2023. View image in gallery mode
The front of 50 Talbot St. E in Aylmer, Ont. on March 21, 2023. Andrew Graham/980 CFPL
22
The rear of 50 Talbot St. E in Aylmer, Ont. on March 21, 2023. View image in gallery mode
The rear of 50 Talbot St. E in Aylmer, Ont. on March 21, 2023. Andrew Graham/980 CFPL

The blaze displaced at least 10 residents. Officials with the Town of Aylmer said in a statement that they were working with support agencies for those impacted by the fire.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Traffic is being re-routed around the Town of Aylmer until a structural assessment of the buildings is completed,” the statement read. Traffic on John Street resumed Tuesday morning, but Talbot Street remained closed between John and King streets.

In a statement, Aylmer Mayor Jack Couckyt said the incident brought back memories of the fire that ravaged Aylmer on Feb. 26, 1965, which began after a propane truck exploded near John and Talbot streets, resulting in some 33 buildings being destroyed, according to Aylmer-Malahide Museum and Archives. Luckily, no one was killed or seriously hurt.

“I commend our fire and police departments for their competence, resilience and quick response,” Couckyt said.

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham

Click to play video: 'Sunday night fire sparks new tent encampment safety concerns'
Sunday night fire sparks new tent encampment safety concerns
St. ThomasStructure FireAylmerCentral ElginOntario firemalahide fireTown of Aylmeraylmer fireaylmer fire departmentdowntown aylmerontario blaze
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers