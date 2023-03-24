Kingston, Ont. police investigating shooting near Collins Bay penitentiary

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Bath Rd and Centennial Dr.

According to police, the suspect’s vehicle is described as a grey Honda Civic and occupied by several armed black males last seen fleeing from the scene travelling northbound on Centennial Dr from Bath Rd.

If seen, we are advising the public to not approach this vehicle and immediately contact 911.

Bath Road between Queen Mary Road and Tanner Drive will continue to remain closed to motorists as police investigate this incident.

Police say further updates will be provided via social media.