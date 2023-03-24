Menu

Canada

Kingston, Ont. police investigating shooting near Collins Bay penitentiary

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 1:04 pm
Kingston police sign located in front of the police station on Division Street View image in full screen
Kingston police sign located in front of the police station on Division Street. Global Kingston
Kingston Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Bath Rd and Centennial Dr.

According to police, the suspect’s vehicle is described as a grey Honda Civic and occupied by several armed black males last seen fleeing from the scene travelling northbound on Centennial Dr from Bath Rd.

If seen, we are advising the public to not approach this vehicle and immediately contact 911.

Read more: Police say Belleville, Ont. woman spat in face of hospital security guard

Bath Road between Queen Mary Road and Tanner Drive will continue to remain closed to motorists as police investigate this incident.

Police say further updates will be provided via social media.

Click to play video: 'Lennox & Addington OPP investigate fatal 401 collision'
Lennox & Addington OPP investigate fatal 401 collision
