Police say Belleville, Ont. woman spat in face of hospital security guard

Police in Belleville, Ont., were called to Belleville General Hospital Friday morning to deal with a disorderly female.

According to police, it was the fourth time in a week they had been called to deal with the same woman, who was not in medical distress and did not require treatment.

Police also say prior to their arrival, the woman allegedly spat in the face of a security guard.

The 39-year-old was held for a bail hearing and was charged with assault and breach of probation.