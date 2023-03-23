New joint-use elementary school in Regina’s Harbour Landing announced

Send this page to someone via email

A new elementary school with 11 acres of land in Regina’s Harbour Landing neighbourhood was announced by officials from the province.

On Thursday, the Saskatchewan Education Minister announced the site of the new West Harbour Landing school. The new joint-use elementary will be located on the corner of Gordon Road and Campbell Street in south Regina.

“I am very pleased that we could reach this important milestone, one that I know all stakeholders but especially the students and families of Harbour Landing have been waiting for since we first announced this project in March 2020,” stated Minister Dustin Duncan in a release.

“The province is experiencing strong economic and population growth and schools are seeing increased enrolments, which is why our government continues to invest in new schools like this one so they may serve our fastest growing communities for generations to come.”

In order to acquire land, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was co-signed by multiple parties including the Ministry of Education, the City of Regina, the Regina Public School Division and the Regina Catholic School Division. The MOU outlines that responsibility for servicing the land will be shared by the province and city.

Regina’s mayor said the city values the collaborative partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan and Regina’s school boards in helping to find solutions to better serve the residents of Regina’s Harbour Landing and South communities.

“Through the process of determining the site for this new joint-use facility, we’ve strengthened our relationship for improved future planning to ensure youth in Regina have access to the spaces that they need to learn, connect and grow,” stated Sandra Masters.

Consultations will take place with the Regina Catholic and Public School Divisions for facility designs. The school is expected to accommodate a total of 850 students and will also include a 90-space child-care centre along with a community space with a kitchen area.

The Chair of the Regina Board of Education said they heard clearly from families that more educational space was needed in the rapidly growing Harbour Landing community.

“The announcement demonstrates that Boards of Education, the City and the Province can together work towards building the needed educational and community spaces that will benefit students and their families for decades to come,” said Tara Molson.

Officials said the new joint-use facility will be open by 2026.