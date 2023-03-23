Alleged fentanyl trafficker ran drug scheme from prison, say Kingston, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston Police Drug Enforcement Unit wrapped up a seven-month-long investigation with a trafficking charge against an inmate at a federal prison in Ontario.

The investigation, dubbed “Project Lock Up,” targeted a man named Shaimar Stanberry who police allege used a mobile phone to plan the transport of fentanyl from the Greater Toronto Area to Kingston.

Last November, police arrested a second person, Mikayla Delutis, for alleged possession of fentanyl and cocaine.

According to police, the Correctional Service of Canada helped Kingston police in bringing the investigation to a close by seizing the mobile device.

Stanberry was charged with trafficking fentanyl while Delutis was charged with possession of cocaine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

Delutis was released from custody with a court date. Stanberry was held in custody.