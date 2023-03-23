Menu

Crime

Alleged fentanyl trafficker ran drug scheme from prison, say Kingston, Ont. police

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 3:13 pm
Police in Kingston have concluded a seven-month-long drug trafficking investigation involving fentanyl. View image in full screen
Police in Kingston have concluded a seven-month-long drug trafficking investigation involving fentanyl. Kingston Police
The Kingston Police Drug Enforcement Unit wrapped up a seven-month-long investigation with a trafficking charge against an inmate at a federal prison in Ontario.

The investigation, dubbed “Project Lock Up,” targeted a man named Shaimar Stanberry who police allege used a mobile phone to plan the transport of fentanyl from the Greater Toronto Area to Kingston.

Last November, police arrested a second person, Mikayla Delutis, for alleged possession of fentanyl and cocaine.

Read more: Police arrest wanted Kitchener, Ont. man during traffic stop in Cambridge

According to police, the Correctional Service of Canada helped Kingston police in bringing the investigation to a close by seizing the mobile device.

Stanberry was charged with trafficking fentanyl while Delutis was charged with possession of cocaine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Delutis was released from custody with a court date. Stanberry was held in custody.

Click to play video: 'Gang unit seizes guns in crackdown on alleged firearms trafficking ring'
Gang unit seizes guns in crackdown on alleged firearms trafficking ring
PoliceKingstonFentanylCocaineKingston PoliceDrug Traffickingproject lock upprisoner arrested
