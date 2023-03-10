Police arrest wanted Kitchener, Ont. man during traffic stop in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police recently captured a wanted man from Kitchener, Ont.
Officers discovered a man behind the wheel of a vehicle Thursday night who they say was prohibited from driving.
They say the vehicle was in the area of Weber Street East and Fergus Avenue driving at a high rate of speed around 9 p.m.
Investigators say the Direct Action Response Team were able to stop the vehicle on Concession Street and Christopher Drive in Cambridge around 2 a.m. Friday and make an arrest.
They say a search of the vehicle turned up ammunition, suspected fentanyl and magic mushrooms, plus Canadian currency totalling $16,500.
The 34-year-old remains in police custody pending a bail hearing.
