Crime

Police arrest wanted Kitchener, Ont. man during traffic stop in Cambridge

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 6:23 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police recently captured a wanted man from Kitchener, Ont.

Officers discovered a man behind the wheel of a vehicle Thursday night who they say was prohibited from driving.

They say the vehicle was in the area of Weber Street East and Fergus Avenue driving at a high rate of speed around 9 p.m.

Investigators say the Direct Action Response Team were able to stop the vehicle on Concession Street and Christopher Drive in Cambridge around 2 a.m. Friday and make an arrest.

Read more: Waterloo police ask for public’s help in finding wanted woman, say she is likely in Kitchener

They say a search of the vehicle turned up ammunition, suspected fentanyl and magic mushrooms, plus Canadian currency totalling $16,500.

The 34-year-old remains in police custody pending a bail hearing.

FentanylKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceVehicleWanted ManMagic mushroomsdriving while prohibited
