Police arrest wanted Kitchener, Ont. man during traffic stop in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police recently captured a wanted man from Kitchener, Ont.

Officers discovered a man behind the wheel of a vehicle Thursday night who they say was prohibited from driving.

They say the vehicle was in the area of Weber Street East and Fergus Avenue driving at a high rate of speed around 9 p.m.

Investigators say the Direct Action Response Team were able to stop the vehicle on Concession Street and Christopher Drive in Cambridge around 2 a.m. Friday and make an arrest.

They say a search of the vehicle turned up ammunition, suspected fentanyl and magic mushrooms, plus Canadian currency totalling $16,500.

The 34-year-old remains in police custody pending a bail hearing.