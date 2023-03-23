Menu

Canada

Kelowna to Toronto travel opportunities increase with new flights

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 2:37 pm
FILE. Lynx Air . View image in full screen
FILE. Lynx Air . Lynx Air
Kelowna, B.C., will get more flights to Toronto starting in April with summer service from Lynx Air getting underway.

More flights travelling between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Kelowna International Airport will be starting April 13, three times per week, increasing to four times per week in June.

These flights will operate as “through flights” via Calgary International Airport, providing a seamless service with a single boarding pass and the ability to check bags through to the final destination.

Tickets went on sale Wednesday, and the fares are $85 one way between Toronto and Kelowna, including taxes and fees.

Lynx launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 50 per cent off all base fares on all Hamilton and Kelowna routes.

The sale will run from March 22 until 11:59 p.m. on March 24 and can be accessed with the promo code FLYSUMMER. For complete details and to book, visit FlyLynx.com.

 

