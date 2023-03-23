Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario man sentenced to 5 years in fatal impaired driving crash

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 1:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Arrest made following fatal Bradford West Gwillimbury collision'
Arrest made following fatal Bradford West Gwillimbury collision
A 29-year-old has been arrested following a fatal collision on Holland Street East and Barrie Street. South Simcoe Police Service said a 32-year-old motorcycle rider died in the incident – Jul 16, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 29-year-old Bradford, Ont., man has been sentenced to five years in jail for impaired driving causing death after a crash in the summer of 2022.

Johnathon Harrington, 29, pleaded guilty in Bradford court on Tuesday to charges of impaired driving causing death and failure to stop after an accident, South Simcoe police say.

On July 16, 2022, around 12:20 a.m., police say a 32-year-old Bradford man riding a motorcycle was struck and killed after being rear-ended by a different vehicle.

Read more: Man charged with impaired driving following fatal Simcoe collision, police say

The crash happened on Holland Street in the town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Following the crash, police reported that the driver fled the scene on foot before a K9 unit attended the scene and assisted with the driver’s arrest. The driver of the second vehicle co-operated with police.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Both alcohol and speed were factors in the collision, police said in July.

Harrington was sentenced to five years in jail minus pre-sentence custody, which means he will serve approximately three years and seven months, police say.

The judge also imposed a seven-year driving prohibition.

— with files from Global News’ Isaac Callan

More on Crime
Impaired DrivingFatal CrashDrunk DrivingBradford West GwillimburyBradford crashFatal crash BradfordJohnathon Harrington
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers