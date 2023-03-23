Ontario man sentenced to 5 years in fatal impaired driving crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old Bradford, Ont., man has been sentenced to five years in jail for impaired driving causing death after a crash in the summer of 2022.

Johnathon Harrington, 29, pleaded guilty in Bradford court on Tuesday to charges of impaired driving causing death and failure to stop after an accident, South Simcoe police say.

On July 16, 2022, around 12:20 a.m., police say a 32-year-old Bradford man riding a motorcycle was struck and killed after being rear-ended by a different vehicle.

The crash happened on Holland Street in the town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Following the crash, police reported that the driver fled the scene on foot before a K9 unit attended the scene and assisted with the driver’s arrest. The driver of the second vehicle co-operated with police.

Both alcohol and speed were factors in the collision, police said in July.

Harrington was sentenced to five years in jail minus pre-sentence custody, which means he will serve approximately three years and seven months, police say.

The judge also imposed a seven-year driving prohibition.

— with files from Global News’ Isaac Callan