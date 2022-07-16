Man charged with impaired driving following fatal Simcoe collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with impaired driving-related offences following a fatal collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont., police say.

In a news release, South Simcoe Police Service said officers responded to reports of a collision at around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a motorcyclist had been hit by two separate vehicles on Holland Street East and Barrie Street. Officers determined the motorbike was rear-ended by one vehicle before it hit the second.

The car that rear-ended the motorbike mounted the sidewalk and crashed into a building, severing a gas line, police said.

The motorcyclist, a 32-year-old man from Bradford, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver allegedly fled the scene on foot before a K9 unit attended the scene and assisted with the driver’s arrest. The driver of the second vehicle co-operated with police.

South Simcoe Police said they arrested 29-year-old Johnathon Harrington from Bradford. He has been charged with impaired driving causing death, dangerous operation causing death and failure to remain at the scene of an accident, police said.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Police alleged both alcohol and speed were factors in the collision. They asked for witnesses who may have seen the vehicles during or prior to the crash to come forward.