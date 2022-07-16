Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with impaired driving following fatal Simcoe collision: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 16, 2022 12:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Arrest made following fatal Bradford West Gwillimbury collision' Arrest made following fatal Bradford West Gwillimbury collision
WATCH ABOVE: A 29-year-old has been arrested following a fatal collision on Holland Street East and Barrie Street. South Simcoe Police Service said a 32-year-old motorcycle rider died in the incident.

A man has been charged with impaired driving-related offences following a fatal collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont., police say.

In a news release, South Simcoe Police Service said officers responded to reports of a collision at around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a motorcyclist had been hit by two separate vehicles on Holland Street East and Barrie Street. Officers determined the motorbike was rear-ended by one vehicle before it hit the second.

Read more: Man with life-threatening injuries after downtown Toronto scooter crash: police

The car that rear-ended the motorbike mounted the sidewalk and crashed into a building, severing a gas line, police said.

Trending Stories

The motorcyclist, a 32-year-old man from Bradford, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver allegedly fled the scene on foot before a K9 unit attended the scene and assisted with the driver’s arrest. The driver of the second vehicle co-operated with police.

Read more: Police seek public’s assistance identifying suspect after fail-to-remain collision in Innisfil

South Simcoe Police said they arrested 29-year-old Johnathon Harrington from Bradford. He has been charged with impaired driving causing death, dangerous operation causing death and failure to remain at the scene of an accident, police said.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Police alleged both alcohol and speed were factors in the collision. They asked for witnesses who may have seen the vehicles during or prior to the crash to come forward.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSouth Simcoe Police tagSouth Simcoe Police Service tagSimcoe County tagBradford West Gwillimbury tagBarrie Street tagHolland Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers