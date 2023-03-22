Victim flees ‘in fear’ as suspects with machete, firearm conduct home invasion: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Three suspects are wanted after a home invasion in The Beaches earlier this week in which a machete and firearm were seen, Toronto police say.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to the area of Norway and Elmer avenues, near Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road, at 3:41 a.m. on Monday for a report of a person with a gun.

The incident began when a female suspect befriended the victim and went into her apartment, police said.

The female suspect was in the apartment “for some time” and briefly left, before coming back with two male suspects, police said.

One of the men had a machete while the other had a gun, the release said.

Police said the two men gained entry to the apartment and the victim left “in fear.”

The three suspects left the area a short time later in a black sedan with tinted windows, officers said.

A police spokesperson told Global News it’s not believed anything was stolen and the intent of the suspects isn’t known. The spokesperson couldn’t say whether it was a targeted incident.

The female suspect was described as five-foot-five, 17 to 20 years old with a thin build, straight medium-length brown hair and was seen wearing a beige sweater, black pants and black shoes.

One of the men — who allegedly had a firearm — was described as six-foot-three, 20 years old and was wearing a black winter jacket, dark jeans, black shoes, a black face mask, blue latex gloves and was carrying a black shoulder bag, police said.

The other man, who allegedly had the machete, was described as six-foot-two, 20 years old and was wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, blue jeans, brown boots and orange gloves, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.