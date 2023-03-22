Menu

Crime

1 teen charged, 2 suspects outstanding after carjacking in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 2:52 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Police say one person is dead and two others have been taken to hospital after a shooting in a parking lot at a east-end Toronto mall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Police say one person is dead and two others have been taken to hospital after a shooting in a parking lot at a east-end Toronto mall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
A teen has been charged in connection with a carjacking investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on March 14, officers received a report of a robbery in the Seminole Avenue and Danforth Road area.

Officers said the victim picked up a male known to him as a “casual acquaintance” and drove him to an address.

According to police, the male exited and told the victim to wait.

Police said the male then allegedly contacted two male suspects who were waiting nearby.

According to police, the suspects got into the vehicle where one allegedly produced a large knife, and demanded the victim drive them to another location.

The victim complied, and officers allege the suspects ordered the victim to get out of the vehicle at the new location before driving away.

“Members of the Hold Up Squad commenced an investigation and were able to identify the male originally picked up by the victim,” officers said in a news release.

Police said during the arrest, officers allegedly recovered “items of evidentiary value” related to the investigation.

Officers said a 17-year-old boy from Toronto has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent and conspriacy to commit an indictable offence.

He cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police are seeking to identify two other suspects they say should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

The first suspect is between 17 and 19 years old and is between five-feet-nine-inches and five-feet-10-inches tall.

The second suspect is 15 to 16 years old and stands between five-feet-seven-inches and five-feet-eight-inches tall.

Officers said the victim’s vehicle — a white 2010 Infiniti G37X — is still missing. It has Ontario licence plate CWXE342.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

