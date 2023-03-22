Menu

Canada

‘Bachelor in Paradise Canada’: Meet the hopefuls looking for love

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 3:06 pm
The cast of "Bachelor in Paradise Canada" Season Two features plenty of familiar faces and Canadian fans of the franchise. View image in full screen
The cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise Canada' Season 2 features plenty of familiar faces and Canadian fans of the franchise. Courtesy / Citytv
It’s been a minute since Bachelor in Paradise Canada‘s inaugural season, but a new cast of singles is already heading back to the beach for the show’s second season.

The show, an offshoot of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, features singles from the franchise in a more “relaxed” environment as they continue to search for love. Much like its American counterpart, Bachelor in Paradise, there’s plenty of drama, drinking and dates, but also feels quintessentially Canadian in a way, with a more laid-back vibe.

This season’s cast of 27 eligible singles features a mix of 13 Canadian and U.S. Bachelor alumni and 14 Canadian fans from #BachelorNation.

Bachelor alum Kevin Wendt returns as bartender and Ottawa’s Sharleen Joynt, an alum from Juan Pablo’s season of The Bachelor, signs on as host for the upcoming season.

Fans will also be treated to guest appearances by Bachelor alumni Demi Burnett, Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb, and Astrid Loch, Canadian singer-songwriters Lindsay Ell and Tyler Shaw, and Canadian drag superstar The Queen Priyanka.

Scroll to check out the cast below.

Tessa

Tessa View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 27
Job: HR Strategist
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Fun Fact: At the top of Tessa’s bucket list are playing at the Grand Ole Opry, going to space and meeting Stevie Nicks.

Shaz

Shaz View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 24
Job: Yoga instructor/model
Hometown: Toronto
Fun Fact: Shaz once had Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield record a personalized video for a boyfriend.

Sam

Sam View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 33
Job: Entrepreneur
Hometown: St. John’s, N.L.
Fun Fact: Sam’s top fears are spiders, tornadoes and commitment.

Rianna

Rianna View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 27
Job: Registered nurse
Hometown: Mount Pleasant, Texas
Fun Fact: Rianna is obsessed with Greek mythology.

Quartney

Quartney View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 28
Job: Supplement brand owner
Hometown: Dallas
Fun Fact: Quartney knows how to play the baritone.

Paige

Paige View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 31
Job: Director of talent acquisition
Hometown: Toronto
Fun Fact: These Boots Were Made for Walking by Nancy Sinatra would be Paige’s walk-up song.

Nithisha

Nithisha View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 26
Job: Insurance company manager
Hometown: Stouffville, Ont.
Fun Fact: Nithisha describes herself as a huge germophobe.

Meagan

Meagan View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 28
Job: Interior designer/actor
Hometown: Vancouver
Fun Fact: Meagan’s most romantic gesture was buying a star for her ex-fiancé.

Matia

Matia View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 28
Job: Fitness coach
Hometown: Toronto and Miami
Fun Fact: When he was younger, Matia used to build computers as a hobby.

Marilyn

Marilyn View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 26
Job: Executive assistant
Hometown: Toronto
Fun Fact: Marilyn has appeared on the cover of two romance novels.

Maria

Maria View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 30
Job: Apparel and textile designer
Hometown: Toronto and Cartagena, Colombia
Fun Fact: Maria’s first kiss took place on a bridge in Venice during a high school class trip to Italy.

Lisa

Lisa View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 29
Job: Cosplay artist
Hometown: St. Catharines, Ont.
Fun Fact: Lisa can summon squirrels on demand.

Linda

Linda View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 23
Job: Construction worker/model
Hometown: Yellowknife, N.W.T.
Fun Fact: Linda’s celebrity crush is 50 Cent.

Krissy

Krissy View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 27
Job: Model
Hometown: Vancouver
Fun Fact: Krissy’s first kiss was during a game of “spin the bottle” and she was so nervous that she banged heads with the recipient of the kiss.

Juan Pablo

Juan Pablo View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 32
Job: Fitness coach
Hometown: Toronto
Fun Fact: Juan Pablo can beatbox with his hands.

‘Bachelor in Paradise Canada’ couple Angela and Brendan on finding love on reality TV

Josh

Josh View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 29
Job: Filmmaker
Hometown: Vancouver
Fun Fact: Josh’s biggest deal-breaker is an inconsistent personality.

Joey

Joey View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 32
Job: Actor/model
Hometown: Redcliff, Alta.
Fun Fact: Joey says the most romantic thing he’s ever done is give someone the last bite of his meal.

Jake

Jake View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 22
Job: Holistic nutritionist
Hometown: Toronto
Fun Fact: Jake’s celebrity crush is Megan Fox.

Godfrey

Godfrey View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 29
Job: Boxing trainer
Hometown: Toronto
Fun Fact: Becoming a billionaire and finding true love are at the top of Godfrey’s bucket list.

Garrett

Garrett View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 34
Job: Tech CEO
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Fun Fact: Garrett lists ballroom dancing and spearfishing as two of his hidden talents.

Edward

Edward View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 28
Job: Fitness coach
Hometown: Los Angeles
Fun Fact: Cheesecake, ice cream and avocados are the three foods you can always find in Edward’s fridge.

Connor

Connor View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 30
Job: Musician
Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.
Fun Fact: You Can Call Me Al by Paul Simon would be Connor’s walk-up song.

Cole

Cole View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 28
Job: Adventure guide
Hometown: Los Angeles
Fun Fact: Cole is afraid of the deep open ocean.

Chelsea

Chelsea View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 29
Job: Model/content creator
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Fun Fact: Chelsea says Zendaya would play her in a movie about her life.

Céline

Celine View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 25
Job: Flight attendant
Hometown: Winnipeg
Fun Fact: Mama’s boys are a deal-breaker for Céline.

Austin

Austin View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 26
Job: Real estate agent/personal trainer
Hometown: Orange County, Calif.
Fun Fact: Austin’s first kiss happened at a school dance while slow dancing to Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’.

Ana

Ana View image in full screen
Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 27
Job: Talent agent
Hometown: Montreal
Fun Fact: Skydiving and visiting each continent are at the top of Ana’s bucket list.

Bachelor in Paradise Canada premieres Monday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv, Citytv+ and Citytv.com, and through the Citytv app.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

