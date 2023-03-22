‘Bachelor in Paradise Canada’: Meet the hopefuls looking for love

It’s been a minute since Bachelor in Paradise Canada‘s inaugural season, but a new cast of singles is already heading back to the beach for the show’s second season.
The show, an offshoot of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, features singles from the franchise in a more “relaxed” environment as they continue to search for love. Much like its American counterpart, Bachelor in Paradise, there’s plenty of drama, drinking and dates, but also feels quintessentially Canadian in a way, with a more laid-back vibe.
This season’s cast of 27 eligible singles features a mix of 13 Canadian and U.S. Bachelor alumni and 14 Canadian fans from #BachelorNation.
Bachelor alum Kevin Wendt returns as bartender and Ottawa’s Sharleen Joynt, an alum from Juan Pablo’s season of The Bachelor, signs on as host for the upcoming season.
Fans will also be treated to guest appearances by Bachelor alumni Demi Burnett, Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb, and Astrid Loch, Canadian singer-songwriters Lindsay Ell and Tyler Shaw, and Canadian drag superstar The Queen Priyanka.
Tessa
Age: 27
Job: HR Strategist
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Fun Fact: At the top of Tessa’s bucket list are playing at the Grand Ole Opry, going to space and meeting Stevie Nicks.
Shaz
Age: 24
Job: Yoga instructor/model
Hometown: Toronto
Fun Fact: Shaz once had Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield record a personalized video for a boyfriend.
Sam
Age: 33
Job: Entrepreneur
Hometown: St. John’s, N.L.
Fun Fact: Sam’s top fears are spiders, tornadoes and commitment.
Rianna
Age: 27
Job: Registered nurse
Hometown: Mount Pleasant, Texas
Fun Fact: Rianna is obsessed with Greek mythology.
Quartney
Age: 28
Job: Supplement brand owner
Hometown: Dallas
Fun Fact: Quartney knows how to play the baritone.
Paige
Age: 31
Job: Director of talent acquisition
Hometown: Toronto
Fun Fact: These Boots Were Made for Walking by Nancy Sinatra would be Paige’s walk-up song.
Nithisha
Age: 26
Job: Insurance company manager
Hometown: Stouffville, Ont.
Fun Fact: Nithisha describes herself as a huge germophobe.
Meagan
Age: 28
Job: Interior designer/actor
Hometown: Vancouver
Fun Fact: Meagan’s most romantic gesture was buying a star for her ex-fiancé.
Matia
Age: 28
Job: Fitness coach
Hometown: Toronto and Miami
Fun Fact: When he was younger, Matia used to build computers as a hobby.
Marilyn
Age: 26
Job: Executive assistant
Hometown: Toronto
Fun Fact: Marilyn has appeared on the cover of two romance novels.
Maria
Age: 30
Job: Apparel and textile designer
Hometown: Toronto and Cartagena, Colombia
Fun Fact: Maria’s first kiss took place on a bridge in Venice during a high school class trip to Italy.
Lisa
Age: 29
Job: Cosplay artist
Hometown: St. Catharines, Ont.
Fun Fact: Lisa can summon squirrels on demand.
Linda
Age: 23
Job: Construction worker/model
Hometown: Yellowknife, N.W.T.
Fun Fact: Linda’s celebrity crush is 50 Cent.
Krissy
Age: 27
Job: Model
Hometown: Vancouver
Fun Fact: Krissy’s first kiss was during a game of “spin the bottle” and she was so nervous that she banged heads with the recipient of the kiss.
Juan Pablo
Age: 32
Job: Fitness coach
Hometown: Toronto
Fun Fact: Juan Pablo can beatbox with his hands.
Josh
Age: 29
Job: Filmmaker
Hometown: Vancouver
Fun Fact: Josh’s biggest deal-breaker is an inconsistent personality.
Joey
Age: 32
Job: Actor/model
Hometown: Redcliff, Alta.
Fun Fact: Joey says the most romantic thing he’s ever done is give someone the last bite of his meal.
Jake
Age: 22
Job: Holistic nutritionist
Hometown: Toronto
Fun Fact: Jake’s celebrity crush is Megan Fox.
Godfrey
Age: 29
Job: Boxing trainer
Hometown: Toronto
Fun Fact: Becoming a billionaire and finding true love are at the top of Godfrey’s bucket list.
Garrett
Age: 34
Job: Tech CEO
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Fun Fact: Garrett lists ballroom dancing and spearfishing as two of his hidden talents.
Edward
Age: 28
Job: Fitness coach
Hometown: Los Angeles
Fun Fact: Cheesecake, ice cream and avocados are the three foods you can always find in Edward’s fridge.
Connor
Age: 30
Job: Musician
Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.
Fun Fact: You Can Call Me Al by Paul Simon would be Connor’s walk-up song.
Cole
Age: 28
Job: Adventure guide
Hometown: Los Angeles
Fun Fact: Cole is afraid of the deep open ocean.
Chelsea
Age: 29
Job: Model/content creator
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Fun Fact: Chelsea says Zendaya would play her in a movie about her life.
Céline
Age: 25
Job: Flight attendant
Hometown: Winnipeg
Fun Fact: Mama’s boys are a deal-breaker for Céline.
Austin
Age: 26
Job: Real estate agent/personal trainer
Hometown: Orange County, Calif.
Fun Fact: Austin’s first kiss happened at a school dance while slow dancing to Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’.
Ana
Age: 27
Job: Talent agent
Hometown: Montreal
Fun Fact: Skydiving and visiting each continent are at the top of Ana’s bucket list.
Bachelor in Paradise Canada premieres Monday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv, Citytv+ and Citytv.com, and through the Citytv app.
