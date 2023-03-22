‘Bachelor in Paradise Canada’: Meet the hopefuls looking for love

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a minute since Bachelor in Paradise Canada‘s inaugural season, but a new cast of singles is already heading back to the beach for the show’s second season.

The show, an offshoot of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, features singles from the franchise in a more “relaxed” environment as they continue to search for love. Much like its American counterpart, Bachelor in Paradise, there’s plenty of drama, drinking and dates, but also feels quintessentially Canadian in a way, with a more laid-back vibe.

This season’s cast of 27 eligible singles features a mix of 13 Canadian and U.S. Bachelor alumni and 14 Canadian fans from #BachelorNation.

Bachelor alum Kevin Wendt returns as bartender and Ottawa’s Sharleen Joynt, an alum from Juan Pablo’s season of The Bachelor, signs on as host for the upcoming season.

Fans will also be treated to guest appearances by Bachelor alumni Demi Burnett, Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb, and Astrid Loch, Canadian singer-songwriters Lindsay Ell and Tyler Shaw, and Canadian drag superstar The Queen Priyanka.

Scroll to check out the cast below.

Tessa

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 27

Job: HR Strategist

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Fun Fact: At the top of Tessa’s bucket list are playing at the Grand Ole Opry, going to space and meeting Stevie Nicks.

Shaz

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 24

Job: Yoga instructor/model

Hometown: Toronto

Fun Fact: Shaz once had Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield record a personalized video for a boyfriend.

Sam

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 33

Job: Entrepreneur

Hometown: St. John’s, N.L.

Fun Fact: Sam’s top fears are spiders, tornadoes and commitment.

Rianna

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 27

Job: Registered nurse

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, Texas

Fun Fact: Rianna is obsessed with Greek mythology.

Quartney

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 28

Job: Supplement brand owner

Hometown: Dallas

Fun Fact: Quartney knows how to play the baritone.

Paige

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 31

Job: Director of talent acquisition

Hometown: Toronto

Fun Fact: These Boots Were Made for Walking by Nancy Sinatra would be Paige’s walk-up song.

Nithisha

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 26

Job: Insurance company manager

Hometown: Stouffville, Ont.

Fun Fact: Nithisha describes herself as a huge germophobe.

Meagan

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 28

Job: Interior designer/actor

Hometown: Vancouver

Fun Fact: Meagan’s most romantic gesture was buying a star for her ex-fiancé.

Matia

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 28

Job: Fitness coach

Hometown: Toronto and Miami

Fun Fact: When he was younger, Matia used to build computers as a hobby.

Marilyn

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 26

Job: Executive assistant

Hometown: Toronto

Fun Fact: Marilyn has appeared on the cover of two romance novels.

Maria

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 30

Job: Apparel and textile designer

Hometown: Toronto and Cartagena, Colombia

Fun Fact: Maria’s first kiss took place on a bridge in Venice during a high school class trip to Italy.

Lisa

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 29

Job: Cosplay artist

Hometown: St. Catharines, Ont.

Fun Fact: Lisa can summon squirrels on demand.

Linda

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 23

Job: Construction worker/model

Hometown: Yellowknife, N.W.T.

Fun Fact: Linda’s celebrity crush is 50 Cent.

Krissy

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 27

Job: Model

Hometown: Vancouver

Fun Fact: Krissy’s first kiss was during a game of “spin the bottle” and she was so nervous that she banged heads with the recipient of the kiss.

Juan Pablo

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 32

Job: Fitness coach

Hometown: Toronto

Fun Fact: Juan Pablo can beatbox with his hands.

Josh

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 29

Job: Filmmaker

Hometown: Vancouver

Fun Fact: Josh’s biggest deal-breaker is an inconsistent personality.

Joey

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 32

Job: Actor/model

Hometown: Redcliff, Alta.

Fun Fact: Joey says the most romantic thing he’s ever done is give someone the last bite of his meal.

Jake

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 22

Job: Holistic nutritionist

Hometown: Toronto

Fun Fact: Jake’s celebrity crush is Megan Fox.

Godfrey

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 29

Job: Boxing trainer

Hometown: Toronto

Fun Fact: Becoming a billionaire and finding true love are at the top of Godfrey’s bucket list.

Garrett

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 34

Job: Tech CEO

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Fun Fact: Garrett lists ballroom dancing and spearfishing as two of his hidden talents.

Edward

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 28

Job: Fitness coach

Hometown: Los Angeles

Fun Fact: Cheesecake, ice cream and avocados are the three foods you can always find in Edward’s fridge.

Connor

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 30

Job: Musician

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.

Fun Fact: You Can Call Me Al by Paul Simon would be Connor’s walk-up song.

Cole

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 28

Job: Adventure guide

Hometown: Los Angeles

Fun Fact: Cole is afraid of the deep open ocean.

Chelsea

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 29

Job: Model/content creator

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Fun Fact: Chelsea says Zendaya would play her in a movie about her life.

Céline

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 25

Job: Flight attendant

Hometown: Winnipeg

Fun Fact: Mama’s boys are a deal-breaker for Céline.

Austin

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 26

Job: Real estate agent/personal trainer

Hometown: Orange County, Calif.

Fun Fact: Austin’s first kiss happened at a school dance while slow dancing to Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’.

Ana

View image in full screen Courtesy / Citytv

Age: 27

Job: Talent agent

Hometown: Montreal

Fun Fact: Skydiving and visiting each continent are at the top of Ana’s bucket list.

—

Bachelor in Paradise Canada premieres Monday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv, Citytv+ and Citytv.com, and through the Citytv app.