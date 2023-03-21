SIU investigates after Peterborough, Ont. police service dog bites suspect in vehicle theft

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating dog bite injuries sustained during an arrest in Peterborough early Saturday morning.

On Tuesday, the Special Investigations Unit released preliminary details on its investigation into an arrest by the Peterborough Police Service. According to the SIU, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a vehicle theft in progress at the King Street Parkade.

The SIU says when officers approached the suspect vehicle, the 30-year-old driver of the SUV drove away.

Shortly after, the SUV collided with the service’s canine unit vehicle in the area of King and Aylmer streets as the officer attempted to stop the vehicle.

“The SUV proceeded to flee southbound on Aylmer Street, and the same officer followed,” the SIU stated.

The SUV then crashed through a fence and into a construction zone at Morrow Park along Lansdowne Street. The SIU says the driver then fled on foot and the officer gave chase on foot with his police service dog.

“The man was apprehended shortly after. He was taken to hospital for treatment of dog bite injuries,” the SIU stated.

Three investigators have been assigned to the case. At this time, one subject official and three witness officials have been designated, the SIU said.

Peterborough police Chief Stu Betts was live-tweeting police activity on Friday night and early Saturday and had reported on the incident and later stated the SIU had taken over the investigation.

We have learned this incident resulted in an injury to the individual, while being taken into custody, & it meets the threshold of the SIU's mandate. We understand this is a process that must be followed. Any additional details will flow from the SIU. Thank you for your support. https://t.co/AuQM57PjoW — Chief Stu Betts, Peterborough Police Service (@PtboChiefBetts) March 18, 2023

Anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, is asked to call the SIU’s lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or contact the SIU online.

The SIU investigates the conduct of Ontario police officers in incidents that cause serious injury, death or alleged sexual assault or when a firearm is discharged at a person.