Crime

SIU investigates after Peterborough, Ont. police service dog bites suspect in vehicle theft

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 1:30 pm
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating injuries sustained by a man during his arrest by the Peterborough Police Service on March 18, 2023. View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating injuries sustained by a man during his arrest by the Peterborough Police Service on March 18, 2023. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating dog bite injuries sustained during an arrest in Peterborough early Saturday morning.

On Tuesday, the Special Investigations Unit released preliminary details on its investigation into an arrest by the Peterborough Police Service. According to the SIU, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a vehicle theft in progress at the King Street Parkade.

Read more: SIU investigates reported injury during arrest after driver hits Peterborough police K9 vehicle

The SIU says when officers approached the suspect vehicle, the 30-year-old driver of the SUV drove away.

Shortly after, the SUV collided with the service’s canine unit vehicle in the area of King and Aylmer streets as the officer attempted to stop the vehicle.

“The SUV proceeded to flee southbound on Aylmer Street, and the same officer followed,” the SIU stated.

The SUV then crashed through a fence and into a construction zone at Morrow Park along Lansdowne Street. The SIU says the driver then fled on foot and the officer gave chase on foot with his police service dog.

“The man was apprehended shortly after. He was taken to hospital for treatment of dog bite injuries,” the SIU stated.

Three investigators have been assigned to the case. At this time, one subject official and three witness officials have been designated, the SIU said.

Peterborough police Chief Stu Betts was live-tweeting police activity on Friday night and early Saturday and had reported on the incident and later stated the SIU had taken over the investigation.

Trending Now

Anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, is asked to call the SIU’s lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or contact the SIU online.

The SIU investigates the conduct of Ontario police officers in incidents that cause serious injury, death or alleged sexual assault or when a firearm is discharged at a person.

Peterborough Police ServiceSIUSpecial Investigations UnitPeterborough crimeCanine UnitK9 UnitPolice Service Dog
