Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU investigates reported injury during arrest after driver hits Peterborough police K9 vehicle

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 9:15 am
Click to play video: 'SIU investigates injuries during arrest after driver strikes police vehicles in Peterborough'
SIU investigates injuries during arrest after driver strikes police vehicles in Peterborough
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a reported injury during an arrest in Peterborough early Saturday. According to Peterborough Police Service Chief Stu Betts, the Special Investigations Unit has invoked after an individual was injured during an arrest. Betts, who was with officers for St. Patrick's Day patrols, tweeted that a driver rammed a canine unit vehicle before crashing through a fence in the area of Lansdowne and Aylmer streets. The suspect then fled on foot before a canine unit apprehended him.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating injuries sustained by a man during his arrest early Saturday in Peterborough, Ont.

Peterborough Police Service Chief Stu Betts spent Friday night and early Saturday live-tweeting events while on patrol with officers during St. Patrick’s Days celebrations in the city.

In one tweet around 2:35 a.m. Saturday, he reported on a crash involving multiple vehicles — including the service’s canine unit vehicle with two police service dogs inside. Betts said a suspect also attempted to flee on foot from officers and the canines.

Read more: OPP officer facing assault charges following SIU shooting investigation

“Driver of an SUV has learned that when you hit multiple vehicles leaving the bar, ram a K9 vehicle, with 2 K9s inside, crash your vehicle thru a fence into a muddy construction site, & try to outrun those K9s on foot, chances are it won’t end well – one in custody for impaired,” Betts wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

However, in a follow-up tweet posted at 2:42 a.m., he reported that the man was injured during the arrest. No other details were provided.

Trending Now

Betts said as a result of the injury, the SIU has invoked its mandate and has taken over the investigation.

The SIU has yet to comment on the incident or investigation. Global News reached out to the SIU on Sunday for more details but has yet to receive a response.

The SIU investigates the conduct of Ontario police officers in incidents that cause serious injury, death or alleged sexual assault or when a firearm is discharged at a person.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have learned this incident resulted in an injury to the individual, while being taken into custody, (and) it meets the threshold of the SIU’s mandate,” Betts stated. “We understand this is a process that must be followed. Any additional details will flow from the SIU. Thank you for your support.”

More to come.

More on Crime
Impaired DrivingPeterborough Police ServiceDrunk DrivingSIUSpecial Investigations UnitCanine UnitPeterborough impairedFlight From PoliceStu Betts
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers