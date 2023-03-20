SIU investigates reported injury during arrest after driver hits Peterborough police K9 vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating injuries sustained by a man during his arrest early Saturday in Peterborough, Ont.

Peterborough Police Service Chief Stu Betts spent Friday night and early Saturday live-tweeting events while on patrol with officers during St. Patrick’s Days celebrations in the city.

In one tweet around 2:35 a.m. Saturday, he reported on a crash involving multiple vehicles — including the service’s canine unit vehicle with two police service dogs inside. Betts said a suspect also attempted to flee on foot from officers and the canines.

“Driver of an SUV has learned that when you hit multiple vehicles leaving the bar, ram a K9 vehicle, with 2 K9s inside, crash your vehicle thru a fence into a muddy construction site, & try to outrun those K9s on foot, chances are it won’t end well – one in custody for impaired,” Betts wrote.

Driver of an SUV has learned that when you hit multiple vehicles leaving the bar, ram a K9 vehicle, with 2 K9s inside, crash your vehicle thru a fence into a muddy construction site, & try to outrun those K9s on foot, chances are it won't end well – one in custody for impaired+++ pic.twitter.com/UbMuOAZXTa — Chief Stu Betts, Peterborough Police Service (@PtboChiefBetts) March 18, 2023

However, in a follow-up tweet posted at 2:42 a.m., he reported that the man was injured during the arrest. No other details were provided.

Betts said as a result of the injury, the SIU has invoked its mandate and has taken over the investigation.

The SIU has yet to comment on the incident or investigation. Global News reached out to the SIU on Sunday for more details but has yet to receive a response.

The SIU investigates the conduct of Ontario police officers in incidents that cause serious injury, death or alleged sexual assault or when a firearm is discharged at a person.

“We have learned this incident resulted in an injury to the individual, while being taken into custody, (and) it meets the threshold of the SIU’s mandate,” Betts stated. “We understand this is a process that must be followed. Any additional details will flow from the SIU. Thank you for your support.”

