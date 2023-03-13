OPP officer facing assault charges following SIU shooting investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog charged an Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer with assault and criminal negligence in connection to a shooting in Orillia, Ont., last summer.

The director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Joseph Martino, said Monday he has reasonable grounds to believe that OPP Const. Michael Walli committed several criminal offences in connection with a shooting on Aug. 20, 2022.

The SIU investigation found that OPP officers became involved in a pursuit with a pickup truck, which got involved in a collision in the area of Highway 11 and Sundial Drive.

The SIU reports both occupants of the pickup truck exited the vehicle.

“Shortly after, one officer discharged his firearm and an 18-year-old man — one of the occupants — was struck,” the SIU said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The 18-year-old was transported to a hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

As a result of the SIU investigation, Walli is charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, careless use of a firearm, assault causing bodily harm, and assault using a weapon.

Const. Walli is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at 700 Memorial Ave. in Orillia on March 28.

As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU has said it will not provide further comment on the investigation.