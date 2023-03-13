Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP officer facing assault charges following SIU shooting investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 4:38 pm
An OPP patch is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
An OPP patch is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s police watchdog charged an Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer with assault and criminal negligence in connection to a shooting in Orillia, Ont., last summer.

The director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Joseph Martino, said Monday he has reasonable grounds to believe that OPP Const. Michael Walli committed several criminal offences in connection with a shooting on Aug. 20, 2022.

The SIU investigation found that OPP officers became involved in a pursuit with a pickup truck, which got involved in a collision in the area of Highway 11 and Sundial Drive.

The SIU reports both occupants of the pickup truck exited the vehicle.

Read more: Car crashes into home, leaving significant damage: Barrie police

“Shortly after, one officer discharged his firearm and an 18-year-old man — one of the occupants — was struck,” the SIU said in a statement.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The 18-year-old was transported to a hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

As a result of the SIU investigation, Walli is charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, careless use of a firearm, assault causing bodily harm, and assault using a weapon.

Const. Walli is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at 700 Memorial Ave. in Orillia on March 28.

As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU has said it will not provide further comment on the investigation.

More on Crime
SIUSpecial Investigations UnitPolice ShootingOrillia OntarioOrillia shootingMichael WalliShooting in OrilliaOrillia police shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers