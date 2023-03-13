Menu

Crime

Car crashes into home, leaving significant damage: Barrie police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 12:38 pm
A set of police lights View image in full screen
Police lights at night. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images
A Barrie woman is facing impaired driving charges after a car crashed into a home on Penetang Street over the weekend.

Barrie police say around 3:35 a.m., they responded to a report of a single-motor vehicle collision after a car left the roadway and struck a Penetang Street residence.

Police say they discovered that the vehicle had actually entered the front room of the home after the driver failed to negotiate the curve in the road.

“You can pretty much see the curvature in the road, the vehicle just didn’t make the curve,” said Peter Leon, corporate communications co-ordinator with Barrie.

Leon said the damage to the home was significant but that the structural integrity of the house was still intact.

Read more: 3 drivers hospitalized after 3-car collision in Barrie’s south end

He said no one was injured.

Officers say the driver, who was the lone occupant in the car, exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene.

She was transported to Barrie Police Headquarters, where a qualified breathalyzer technician assisted with the ongoing investigation.

A 21-year-old Barrie woman was charged with impaired driving over .80 mgs.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario court of justice in Barrie on March 27.

The motor vehicle sustained significant front-end damage and was impounded for seven days.

The 21-year-old has also had her driver’s licence suspended for 90 days.

