Brampton, Ont. man charged with dangerous driving after failing driving test

Guelph Police say a 36-year-old Brampton man faces charges of dangerous driving and stunt driving after failing his driver’s test on Monday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the Woodlawn Road Plaza just after 4 p.m.

They said a man was angry after failing his driving test and began yelling at staff, and then got into his vehicle and began speeding through the parking lot.

The accused then narrowly missed four people after allegedly trying to drive through a pedestrian walkway.

They said he did a number of burnouts in the parking lot before officers found him in the driver’s seat.

In addition to the charges, they said the man has also been banned from driving for 30 days and his car has been impounded for 14 days.

He has a court date scheduled in Guelph for May 5.