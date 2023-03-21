Menu

Crime

Brampton, Ont. man charged with dangerous driving after failing driving test

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted March 21, 2023 10:50 am
After failing his driving test, one Brampton man reportedly protested by driving erratically and almost hit multiple pedestrians Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
After failing his driving test, one Brampton man reportedly protested by driving erratically and almost hit multiple pedestrians Monday afternoon. Guelph police
Guelph Police say a 36-year-old Brampton man faces charges of dangerous driving and stunt driving after failing his driver’s test on Monday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the Woodlawn Road Plaza just after 4 p.m.

They said a man was angry after failing his driving test and began yelling at staff, and then got into his vehicle and began speeding through the parking lot.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. man charged after allegedly driving on sidewalk to flee police

The accused then narrowly missed four people after allegedly trying to drive through a pedestrian walkway.

They said he did a number of burnouts in the parking lot before officers found him in the driver’s seat.

Read more: Number of stunt driving charges laid by Guelph, Ont. police in 2023 raises red flags

In addition to the charges, they said the man has also been banned from driving for 30 days and his car has been impounded for 14 days.

He has a court date scheduled in Guelph for May 5.

