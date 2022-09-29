Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph, Ont. man charged after allegedly driving on sidewalk to flee police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 29, 2022 3:47 pm
File photo of a Guelph police vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of a Guelph police vehicle. Matt Carty / Global News File

A wild scene in downtown Guelph, Ont., has led to charges for a local man.

Guelph Police Service were called to an apartment complex about a disturbance around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say a man arrived in a vehicle and proceeded to honk his car horn and shout profanities toward officers.

They say when asked to identify himself to police, the man fled in his vehicle and drove down Macdonell Street.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. driver involved in collision while fleeing police

Attempts were made to stop the fleeing vehicle, but when the vehicle allegedly drove on to the sidewalk, police decided not to pursue him further in the interest of public safety.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The man did turn himself into police around 5:30 that afternoon, however.

The 44-year-old was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, flight from police and breach of probation.

He is set to appear in a Guelph court on Nov. 18.

Click to play video: 'Dangerous driving habits on the rise in Ontario: report' Dangerous driving habits on the rise in Ontario: report
Dangerous driving habits on the rise in Ontario: report – Jun 29, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagDriving tagDowntown tagDangerous Driving tagDisturbance tagFlee tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers