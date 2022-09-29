Guelph, Ont. man charged after allegedly driving on sidewalk to flee police

Send this page to someone via email

A wild scene in downtown Guelph, Ont., has led to charges for a local man.

Guelph Police Service were called to an apartment complex about a disturbance around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say a man arrived in a vehicle and proceeded to honk his car horn and shout profanities toward officers.

They say when asked to identify himself to police, the man fled in his vehicle and drove down Macdonell Street.

Attempts were made to stop the fleeing vehicle, but when the vehicle allegedly drove on to the sidewalk, police decided not to pursue him further in the interest of public safety.

The man did turn himself into police around 5:30 that afternoon, however.

The 44-year-old was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, flight from police and breach of probation.

He is set to appear in a Guelph court on Nov. 18.

