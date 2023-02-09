Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Number of stunt driving charges laid by Guelph, Ont. police in 2023 raises red flags

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 9, 2023 4:44 pm
Police clocking a vehicle going at a high rate of speed. View image in full screen
Police clocking a vehicle going at a high rate of speed. Twitter / Guelph police

The number of stunt driving charges being laid by Guelph Police Service officers appears to be on the rise.

Police said in a news release that officers have issued 14 charges for stunt driving in 2023, eight of them during the first eight days of February.

In an email to Global News and CJOY, there were nine stunt driving charges laid during the same time period in 2022.

Police say stunt driving, for the most part, involves excessive speeding where charges will be laid against drivers who go 50 km/h or more in areas where the speed limit is 80 km/h or higher.

The threshold is 40 km/h or more in areas where the speed limit is less than 80 km/h.

Trending Now

Read more: Guelph teen charged after vehicle crashes during police pursuit

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Story continues below advertisement

They say most residential streets in Guelph have a speed limit of 40 km/h and school zones are 30 km/h.

Police say stunt driving also involves behaviours such as intentionally cutting off other vehicles or preventing other vehicles from passing.

Those who are charged with stunt driving receive an automatic 30-day driver’s licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Click to play video: 'Changes to stunt driving charges in Ontario'
Changes to stunt driving charges in Ontario

 

Guelph NewsSpeedingChargesVehicleStunt drivingRACINGGuelph Police Service
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers