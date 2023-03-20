Cold case: IHIT renews appeal for tips 15 years after Kellen McElwee vanished

Send this page to someone via email

Lower Mainland homicide investigators are renewing an appeal for information in a cold case dating back 15 years.

Kellen McElwee was last seen on March 19, 2008, leaving the Keg Steakhouse & Bar at 9020 202 Avenue in Langley.

IHIT presser: Kellen McElwee family pleads for answers in B.C. man's disappearance

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says McElwee’s vehicle, a grey four-door 2006 Honda Civic, was found parked in the 5100 block of Halifax Street six days after he vanished.

Homicide investigators took conduct of the case the following month, but McElwee’s remains have never been found.

“We’re asking anyone with new information or who has yet to speak with police to contact us,” IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

“Fifteen years have passed and IHIT remain dedicated to Kellen’s family.”

Police have released images of a person of interest with a distinctive jacket in McElwee's disappearance.

During the initial investigation, police also identified a person of interest who was seen in CCTV footage shot in McElwee’s apartment building at 4132 Halifax Street in Burnaby the night he disappeared.

“We are hopeful that someone might recognize this person from the distinct Christian Audigier style, puffy jacket with fur around the hood,” Pierotti added. “We believe this person may have information that could help advance this investigation.”

McElwee, who was 25 when he was last seen, would now be 40 years old. He is described as Caucasian, five-feet-10-inches tall and about 220 pounds with dirty blond hair and blue eyes.

He also has a black and white dragon tattoo below his let shoulder.