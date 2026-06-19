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Crime

Calgary man with ‘horrific record for violence’ sentenced to 4 years in transit attack

By Elissa Carpenter Global News
Posted June 19, 2026 9:24 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '4 year sentence for man with ‘horrific record for violence’'
4 year sentence for man with ‘horrific record for violence’
WATCH: One of two brothers who pleaded guilty to various offences in relation to the 2025 attack on a Calgary Transit operator has been handed a four-year sentence. Curtis Baker-Spence was sentenced on Friday, while his brother awaits an August sentencing. Elissa Carpenter reports.
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A 21-year-old Calgary man with what the Crown calls a “horrific record for violence” was sentenced for his part in a brutal attack on a Calgary Transit operator, who was more than three times his age.

Amarjit Grewal was 66 years old at the time of the attack in May 2025.

Brothers Curtis Baker-Spence and Darryl Flett were 20 and 22, respectively, at the time of the attack.

Crown prosecutor Greg Piper described the inequality of the assault, pointing to the fact Baker-Spence and Flett were youthful and both armed, while Grewal was a senior citizen, working alone and unarmed.

Piper said this case demonstrates the danger faced by transit operators.

“ The city of Calgary runs on transit,” Piper told court. “ If Calgary were a body, transit would be the circulatory system.”

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Amalgamated Transit Union Local 538 held a rally at city hall ahead of the sentencing, showing support for Grewal and highlighting the real risks faced by transit operators across the country.

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“The Criminal Code states that there is an aggravating factor, when a transit driver is attacked during the course of their work, “ said Mike Mahar, ATU Local 583 president.

During sentencing, section 269.01 of the Criminal Code, which deals specifically with attacks on public transit personnel, was taken into consideration.

“The victim in this was alone, and a senior and particularly vulnerable, is something that was properly considered by the judge,” prosecutor Greg Piper said.

Mahar says the impacts of any assault ripple across the city, as well as the rest of Canada.

“ The impact is brutal on them as individuals,” said Mahar. “Nobody sees or I think recognizes the impact on the industry. Right now Calgary Transit is trying to hire 800 operators — that’s a significant number and we are struggling.”

 

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas attended the rally, joined by eight city councillors.

Like the union members who organized the rally, the mayor wore a bright yellow shirt with the words  ‘ ‘assault a transit operator, go to jail’ printed across it.

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Coun. Raj Dhaliwal represents the northeast ward where the attack on Grewal occurred.

He says council has already increased the transit budget for further safety enhancements, but says more needs to be done.

“We need to look at the operational procedures of transit, especially after dark. What operators should and should not be doing. What is the role of shift supervisor when it comes to keeping operators safe?” said Dhaliwal.

Curtis Baker-Spence has been sentenced to four years for his role in the attack. With credit for time spent behind bars, he has 28 months left on his sentence.

His brother, Darryl Flett, is to be sentenced in August.

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