10 years after Kellen McElwee’s disappearance, his family still pleads for answers

It has been 10 years since Kellen McElwee was last seen alive in Langley, B.C.

His remains have never been found and his family continues to plead for any information about his whereabouts.

McElwee, 25, was last seen March 19, 2008, after leaving the Keg Steakhouse & Bar on 202 Street.

At 8:30 that night he left in his car, a 2006 grey Honda Civic, which was found abandoned on March 25 in the 5100-block of Halifax Street in Burnaby.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) continues to investigate McElwee’s disappearance and believes he met with foul play.

“The evidence to date does suggest that Kellen is the victim of murder,” IHIT spokesperson Jennifer Pound said in 2014.

McElwee’s family are hoping the public can help them find his remains and identify those responsible for his death.

WATCH: Crime Stoppers report on Kellen McElwee:

Letter from the family of Kellen McElwee:

We remember Kellen’s childhood as being normal. He was involved in hockey at a young age as well as baseball. As a family, we moved from one event to another. He was a good student all through school and excelled in mathematics. He had the widest smile and the kindest heart. He was very unassuming but he had his own opinions and stood up for his beliefs. Kellen was a driven and passionate young man when he was faced with a challenge or a friend needed help. He was just beginning a new chapter of his life teaching marketing skills and loved the interaction and the challenge his students presented.

Kellen did not have a criminal record. We never thought he would disappear off the face of the world without a goodbye. He did not act stressed or fearful for his life. Kellen had many friends from different times in his life and never seemed to have any difficulties interacting with any of them.

The last ten years have not been easy for our family. Kellen would now have been 35 years old. He might have married and he might have had children who we will never get to meet. We would like to bring Kellen home.

At this time, we would like to ask for anyone who may have information about Kellen’s death to please contact IHIT. Perhaps over the years, you have heard rumours or stories about what happened to Kellen. Perhaps you saw something on Facebook or another social media site about what happened to Kellen, but you thought the police must know about that so you never said anything. We would be eternally grateful if you are able to provide the police with any information. Please bear in mind no information is irrelevant and you may remain anonymous. We are making this appeal particularly to those who knew Kellen and may have valuable information that can help the police solve his murder and find his remains. Kellen’s presence will always remain with family and friends. We hope this public plea will help bring Kellen and our family the justice he deserves.

McElwee is described as five-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 220 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve fitted shirt, jeans and a brown leather jacket.

He has a black and white dragon tattoo below his left shoulder.