RCMP arrest man accused of assaulting North Vancouver taxi driver, stealing his cab

Police are recommending multiple charges against a 35-year-old North Vancouver man, who is accused of assaulting a taxi driver and stealing his cab.

North Vancouver RCMP say the incident happened on Saturday near Mountain Highway and Main Street.

“It is alleged the suspect was riding in the taxi and, at some point, assaulted the driver and stole the cab, leaving the driver behind,” Mounties said in a media release.

“Front-line officers immediately responded to the incident and provided first aid to the taxi driver, who was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.”

Police said they were able to track the cab to the 1700-block of Lillooet Road, and were able to arrest the suspect with the help of a K9 unit.

Mounties are recommending charges including robbery, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and mischief.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video relevant to the investigation is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.