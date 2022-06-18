One arrested and charged after downtown Vancouver carjacking: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a carjacking in downtown Vancouver on Friday morning.

The 67-year-old victim was parked near Pacific and Nelson street around 4:15 a.m., about to go to work, when the suspect allegedly threatened him with a box cutter and stole the vehicle, according to police.

The victim took a cab to Vancouver police headquarters on Cambie Street and provided a description of the car and suspect. Patrol officers spotted the car being driven around Main and East Hastings streets.

“The suspect was arrested, taken to jail and remains in custody,” said Sgt. Steve Addison in a written statement on Saturday. “He is known to police and was allegedly breaching several court conditions.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:40 RCMP crackdown on unlicensed ride hailing operators RCMP crackdown on unlicensed ride hailing operators

The suspect had also been charged with a robbery and theft of a motor vehicle for a similar carjacking on Feb. 24 on West Georgia Street, Addison added.

In that case, a suspect brandished a knife and stole the car.

He was arrested and released after attending court.