Crime

‘Axe’ that prompted Vancouver high school lockdown was a prop, police say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 4:43 pm
Killarney Secondary School has been placed under lockdown, for reports of a weapon inside the school. View image in full screen
Killarney Secondary School has been placed under lockdown, for reports of a weapon inside the school. Google Maps

Vancouver police say the suspected axe spotted at an East Vancouver high school was, in fact, a prop.

Police were called to Killarney Secondary Thursday morning to what they said were “credible reports” of someone inside with a “weapon.”

Read more: Parents ask questions after police incident at Vancouver high school for second day in a row

The school was placed on lockdown, the Vancouver police deployed its emergency response team, and officers went room to room to secure the school. No suspect or injuries were located.

Click to play video: 'Police respond to ‘credible’ suspect with weapon report at Vancouver school' Police respond to ‘credible’ suspect with weapon report at Vancouver school
Police respond to ‘credible’ suspect with weapon report at Vancouver school

On Friday, police took to Twitter to confirm the axe was “a prop being carried by a student for a school project.”

“We applaud the quick thinking & cooperation of all staff and students who believed this was an active threat in the school,” VPD said.

The Thursday lockdown came a day after someone deployed bear spray at the same school.

Read more: Vancouver School Board votes to cancel liaison officer program

The appearance of two threatening incidents a day apart at the school prompted some parents to speak out about district cancelling the city’s school liaison officer program last year.

In response the Vancouver School Board issued a statement saying there was “no evidence to suggest any correlation between incidents this week and removal of the [liaison] program.”

 

