‘Axe’ that prompted Vancouver high school lockdown was a prop, police say

Vancouver police say the suspected axe spotted at an East Vancouver high school was, in fact, a prop.
Police were called to Killarney Secondary Thursday morning to what they said were “credible reports” of someone inside with a “weapon.”
The school was placed on lockdown, the Vancouver police deployed its emergency response team, and officers went room to room to secure the school. No suspect or injuries were located.
On Friday, police took to Twitter to confirm the axe was “a prop being carried by a student for a school project.”
“We applaud the quick thinking & cooperation of all staff and students who believed this was an active threat in the school,” VPD said.
The Thursday lockdown came a day after someone deployed bear spray at the same school.
The appearance of two threatening incidents a day apart at the school prompted some parents to speak out about district cancelling the city’s school liaison officer program last year.
