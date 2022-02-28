Menu

Crime

Vancouver food delivery driver victim of violent carjacking Sunday: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 9:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Man arrested following carjacking in Vancouver' Man arrested following carjacking in Vancouver
Global's Grace Ke has the details on a carjacking on Sunday at one of Vancouver's busiest intersections, in front of many witnesses.

Vancouver police say they have arrested someone for an alleged carjacking Sunday morning.

Police said around 8:40 a.m., a 58-year-old woman was forced out of her car near Cambie Street and West Broadway. She was delivering food and stopped for a red light, police said. That is when a man entered on the passenger side and tried to push her out of the vehicle.

Witnesses told police the woman was dragged for a short distance before the man took off in the car.

A bystander called 911 and was able to provide a description to Vancouver police officers, who arrived on the scene quickly, police said.

Vancouver man facing multiple assault charges after allegedly attacking five women

Some officers were able to attend to the victim while others searched for the suspect.

Trending Stories

Just before 10 a.m., a Vancouver officer found the suspect and the car in Strathcona, police confirmed.

The victim was injured but it is expected she will recover, police said.

Chad Ayukawa, 48, has been charged with robbery, assault, and driving offences, police added.

Click to play video: 'Man arrested following carjacking in Vancouver' Man arrested following carjacking in Vancouver
Man arrested following carjacking in Vancouver
