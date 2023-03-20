1 person arrested after stabbing in Toronto’s Allen Gardens

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been arrested after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 4:32 p.m., on Monday in Allen Gardens.

Officers said a suspect was located and arrested.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

STABBING:

Allen Gardens

4:32 p.m.

– Reports of an altercation and a person was stabbed

– Police are on scene

– Suspect has been located and arrested@TorontoMedics are on scene tending to the victim#GO621324

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 20, 2023