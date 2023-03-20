Menu

Crime

1 person arrested after stabbing in Toronto’s Allen Gardens

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 4:59 pm
A Toronto Police badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
One person has been arrested after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 4:32 p.m., on Monday in Allen Gardens.

Read more: House on fire, others evacuated after explosion reported in Richmond Hill: police

Officers said a suspect was located and arrested.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

