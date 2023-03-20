1 person arrested after stabbing in Toronto’s Allen Gardens

One person has been arrested after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 4:32 p.m., on Monday in Allen Gardens.
Officers said a suspect was located and arrested.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
