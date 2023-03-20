Menu

Fire

House on fire, others evacuated after explosion reported in Richmond Hill: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 1:46 pm
Crews are battling a house fire in Richmond Hill on Monday, March 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Crews are battling a house fire in Richmond Hill on Monday, March 20, 2023. Ryan Belgrave / Global News
A house is on fire and others are being evacuated after an explosion was reported in Richmond Hill, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said officers received “multiple calls” beginning at around 12:50 p.m. on Monday regarding a fire at a home on Deerwood Crescent, near Coral Crescent.

Officers said an explosion was reportedly heard from inside the home before the home became fully engulfed in a fire.

According to police, Richmond Hill Fire and Emergency Services is engaged.

Officers said neighbouring homes are being evacuated.

Police said it was not immediately clear if there were any occupants inside the impacted home.

Roads are closed in the area, police said.

FireHouse FireYork Regional PoliceRichmond HillYRPHouse Explosionfire richmond hill
