House on fire, others evacuated after explosion reported in Richmond Hill: police

A house is on fire and others are being evacuated after an explosion was reported in Richmond Hill, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said officers received “multiple calls” beginning at around 12:50 p.m. on Monday regarding a fire at a home on Deerwood Crescent, near Coral Crescent.

Officers said an explosion was reportedly heard from inside the home before the home became fully engulfed in a fire.

According to police, Richmond Hill Fire and Emergency Services is engaged.

Officers said neighbouring homes are being evacuated.

Police said it was not immediately clear if there were any occupants inside the impacted home.

Roads are closed in the area, police said.